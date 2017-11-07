Porter: This is what makes some ketchup fancy

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

I went to put some ketchup on my fries today and noticed that it was not just any ordinary ketchup. It was fancy ketchup.

I know I’m not the first person to wonder what makes ketchup fancy. So I asked my friend Boris, who knows about these things. Boris told me the whole history of ketchup. More than I ever wanted to know.

According to Boris, ketchup has been around for hundreds of years, but it wasn’t always called ketchup. It’s been called red sauce and tomato sauce and other names. It wasn’t until about 500 years ago that the name ketchup and sometimes catsup came into use.

There was a battle in Europe, and the townspeople were trying to defend themselves against the advancing German army, which had a catapult of sorts on wheels parked on the side of a hill. The townspeople started throwing tomatoes at the army, and the drippings started running down the catapult. Eventually, the juice reached the wooden axles and lubricated them and the catapult started rolling down the hill.

The army chased after the catapult and the guys on the catapult started yelling, “Catch up, catch up.”

And that, Boris said, is how ketchup was named. Then the townspeople noticed that the feral cats in the neighborhood started climbing up on the contraption and licking at the sauce. Someone said, “Look at those cats up on the wheels.”

People thought they were talking about the red sauce since they had heard the phrase “catch up,” and they got confused and started calling ketchup catsup.

The townspeople were still throwing tomatoes, and one landed on the head of a soldier from Hamburg. One of the townspeople commented, look at that ketchup on the Hamburger, and that was where they got the idea to put ketchup on hamburgers, according to Boris.

Another German, one from Frankfurt, met the same fate, and someone said, “Yeah, and look at the ketchup on the Frankfurter, and that’s where they got the idea to put ketchup on frankfurters.

Later, the sauce was used in a veterinary clinic as a salve for an overheated Dachshund, and someone said, “That ketchup works pretty good on a hot dog.”

Someone else said, “Boy, you really mustered that up. I don’t relish doing that.” And that’s where they got the idea to use mustard and relish on hotdogs, too.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, a health clinic was experimenting with another salve made from the root of the o’naise plant. It’s a rare plant that is harvested in May. Somebody decided to use the May o’naise on an overheated dog, and you can see where that’s going.

That’s how these things, happen, Boris said. “It sounds strange, I know,” he said,” but you can’t rewrite history.”

“But how did ketchup become fancy,” I asked. “That’s what I want to know.”

“Well,” he said, “plain old tomato juice is fine, but if you dress it up a little, you can make it fancy. Add some sugar and spices and a little vinegar. Pretty soon, you have fancy ketchup. It’s just that simple.”

That’s the story I got from ol’ Boris Stapleton. We just call him B.S. for short.

Now I’m wondering how deep-fried potatoes became known as French fries. I’ll bet B.S. has an answer for that.

© Copyright 2017 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. I’ll ask him, but right now, I have a hankering for a hamburger and a hotdog with the works.