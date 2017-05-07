Popular Medieval Day set July 15 at library

The past will meet the present during Medieval Day at Rantoul Public Library.

The medieval fun begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, with replicas of centuries-old garb for people to try on and wear. Test your skills with the always-popular padded weapons challenge.

Plus, you can enjoy a sampling of foods that would have been served in days of yore.

In the meanwhile, be sure to visit the Friend’s Corner. Throughout July, all books, movies and music on the Friend’s Corner shelves and table are available for just $1 a bag. Bring bags, backpacks, whatever you prefer, and fill them each for a dollar.

This special sale is amazing, thanks to all the recent donations.

A new program for senior citizens will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Presented by Eagle’s View, the free program will provide details on resources, planned activities and educational information for seniors.

It’s a great opportunity to learn more about what’s available for seniors in our area.

The Wednesday matinee, starting at 1:30 July 12, will be the PG-rated adventure film “Hugo.”

The orphan Hugo lives in the walls of a train station in 1930s Paris. He learned to fix clocks and other gadgets from his father and uncle, and keeps the train station clocks running. His quest: to find a special key that operates the automaton to unlock the secret he believes it contains.

The movie is free, as is the popcorn. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a person over 13 years old.

The Museum of the Grand Prairie will present “I is for Invention” for children from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

The program will include the history of invention. Registration is required, so call or stop by the library to add your child’s name to the list.

The public is invited to attend the Friends of the Library meeting, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.

The agenda focuses on further ways to assist the library.

T-shirt painting is on the schedule from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the children’s section.

The t-shirt and paints will be provided. All your school-aged child will need is creative ideas for decorating the t-shirt. Space is limited, so registration is required.

Local author Dan Guillory will be the guest speaker at the luncheon event from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Bring your own lunch to the event; drinks and dessert will be provided. This event will satisfy one of the categories in the adult summer reading program.

Live miniature therapy horses will be guests of the library from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 20. Children of all ages will be delighted with these gentle equines.

For more information about the special occasion, please call or ask at the library.

This month’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from Yak ‘N Yarn and Caregivers Support Group to G3 Pokémon League and Larry Snider’s

Electronic Class. Pick up a copy of the calendar or visit the library’s website at www.rantoul.lib.il.us.

Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.



Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.