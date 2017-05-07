Kelley: Down time is not a bad thing

Busyness is not a metric; I had been thinking of a way to explain the condition that affects those who confuse being busy with being productive, and my husband shared this mantra from his employer.

The statement, “I’m so busy” has become an overused phrase. It’s worn like a badge of honor, and if someone isn’t perceived as being equally busy, they’re viewed as having the advantage of more time available when obviously we all have the same amount and it’s our choice how we manage it.

While there will always be responsibilities and truly hectic times, in many ways we live the life we make.

Particularly during the summer months, there lies an opportunity to slow down and savor the longer daylight outdoors with leisure activities and simple moments spent with family and friends, yet modern culture seems to convey that every waking minute should be filled by striving to do more.

We recently returned from a weeklong stay at a cottage in Ontario on Georgian Bay, and a friend eagerly inquired about all that we did while there. I told how we enjoyed our family time at the cottage while relaxing by the water, kayaking, sitting around the fire, reading, cooking meals together, stargazing and simply talking and laughing together.

She gave me a quizzical look and asked, “Did you go anywhere, do anything or sightsee?” and I reiterated that we simply hung out at the house for the most part and that it was wonderful. Why is relaxation such a difficult concept for people to grasp?

Listening to some people talk about their children’s summer schedule, exhausts me mentally without even leaving my chair.

Summertime holds a special place in my memory, as I’m sure it does for many of us, though my memories thankfully do not contain endless weeks away at summer camp or constant activity. Rather, my home life fostered the idea that while we should work hard, we should also have plenty of time for relaxation.

I’m thankful for memories of lazy summer days, mom humming while she hung the wash on the clothesline and me alongside her handing her clothespins while hiding between the damp sheets, my sisters and I roller skating or riding bikes, running through the lawn sprinkler, staging musical productions for the neighborhood in our garage, playing badminton, reading, laying on the grass on a hot afternoon watching the clouds roll by, and neighbors stopping by for a cookout or a cold beer.

On the last day of school, all schedules were immediately dropped along with our studies, and it was as if the house and yard breathed a collective deep sigh of relief and everything automatically slowed down.

A hectic pace is not something anyone can keep up for too long without suffering mentally, physically or spiritually. What would happen if instead of pushing our family or ourselves into constant activity, we were purposefully silent more often? Are we afraid of being bored?

My sister-in-law recently sent an article that reported that child development experts suggest that “overscheduling during the summer is unnecessary and could ultimately keep kids from discovering what truly interests them.” (Olivia Goldhill, Quartz Media, June 2016) and points out the benefits of boredom. Boredom can actually be an intellectual achievement because it gives people a chance to contemplate life rather than rush through it.

We use the “being busy” phrases as excuses to lean on for not making time for people or things that were not part of our original schedule or plan, and that’s nothing to be rewarded or proud of.

Having down time allows greater flexibility for being available instead of setting up a barrier to other possibilities. The harsh truth is that we make time for the things we deem important.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.





