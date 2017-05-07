Corkery: Foreman 'never looked back'

I don’t remember the first time I met John Foreman.

But you knew he was there. You could hear him. His typewriter sounded like a machine gun.

As a young copy editor, I saw him hunched over an IBM Selectric, banging out stories as a member of The News-Gazette’s “state desk” — a subset of our reporting staff focused on news outside of Champaign-Urbana.

At the pace he worked, you’d swear he was being paid by the word.

A year later, John was promoted to night city editor. For the next 30-some years, we have worked together nearly every day. Much of what I’ve learned about newspapers and the art of editing and managing I’ve learned from him. Over the years, John’s resume has grown: city editor, managing editor, editor, general manager, publisher, president. And now, editor emeritus.

Below are a few questions I posed to John, in hopes of giving you a glimpse of the man that we have known for nearly 40 years.

The old joke was, the only reason we work at a newspaper is no one else would hire us. But you are the opposite: a man of many skills, talents and interests. You certainly could have been an attorney or business owner. So why journalism?

I had several jobs — mostly bad — before becoming a latecomer to journalism. I thought it would offer a good foundation for studying law. But I couldn’t really afford to go to law school, and once I got a taste of newspapers in my mouth, I never looked back. I just loved everything about it, loved it all — the challenge, the mission, the spirit, the people. But I think I mostly loved the action. When you’re at a newspaper you’re in the middle of everything.

And the work is all described in action verbs: reporting, writing, shooting, editing. It makes “the practice of” law seem so mundane; doesn’t it?

The News-Gazette has played an important role in Illinois in furthering press freedoms, both before and during your time as publisher. What are some key cases The News-Gazette was a part of?

It has played an important role. Maybe second only to the Tribune. Probably the biggest case was ruled about the time I started here. It was a libel case, and it still helps form the basis of Illinois law. But our biggest wins the last 40 years have been in the area of access to information. And the most important thing was simply our willingness to litigate. Too many units of government withhold information from the public, and aggrieved individuals lack the resources to mount a challenge. Public officials operate on the assumption that the public will simply give up and go away if stonewalled long enough. We made it clear a long time ago that we weren’t going away, that we’d make them defend their behavior in court. We’ve litigated with success against the University of Illinois, the city of Champaign, the Unit 4 schools — all simply to make them govern in the open. We even brought an action against the courts themselves over a grotesque decision to close a courtroom. Secrecy is poison in a democracy. But public officials — too many of them — take advantage of it for simple convenience.

What will retirement mean for you? Write a novel? Negotiate peace in Springfield? Become a soap opera fan?

No one has ever called me a peacemaker. But no novels and no soap operas either, although I am well on my way to an unnatural interest in “House of Cards” and “Game of Thrones.” There, I’ve admitted it. The first step to getting well. And so long as I’m ’fessing up, I’ll conceded a complete obsession for fountain pens. I collect them. I repair them. I literally travel the country, buying and selling them. There, you beat it out of me. I’m a nerd.

Thirty-nine years is a long time. What do you consider your best day at The News-Gazette? Your worst day?

There were far too many good days to keep count. And I won’t talk about the worst ones. I couldn’t do it without being extraordinarily unkind. I’ll tell you this, the very worst involved people outside our business, outside our industry, trying to get control of the newspaper for reasons of their own, usually money. The best days, I’m sure, all were days when I could work hands-on with the product. Big stories. Impossible deadlines. Good journalism. Good journalists. It didn’t always occur to me at the time, but I went home a lot of days tired — and eager to get back.

Newspapers face a number of naysayers, people who have been predicting our demise since the beginning of the dot-com era. What do The News-Gazette and other newspaper organizations look like 10 years from now?

Look, the business is tough. The internet is killing us. You can’t argue that. But by “us,” I mean everyone. I mean local business. The web is pumping dollars out of the local economy at an alarming rate. And by “us,” I mean the news-consuming public. It’s killing the public appetite for honest local journalism. It’s like people are stuffing themselves all day on internet candy and then they think they’re too full for a well-balanced meal. They’ve read blogs and Facebook posts and Twitter feeds and they honestly think they’ve seen the news. They’re full of high-fructose corn syrup. “Fake news” is too good a word for it. The only real journalism on the internet is being put there by newspapers, a few magazines and a handful of broadcasters. The rest is junk food. If journalism can’t support itself because advertisers spent their money on Google or succumbed to the competition of Amazon, everyone is in trouble. The News-Gazette is positioned to last a long time. We have great management in John Reed and Jim Rossow and others. We have a great broadcasting arm. We have a tremendous board of directors committed to preserving an independent, local newspaper. And we have nonprofit ownership that puts all its money into local charity — hundreds of thousands of dollars since its inception. It’s a phenomenal structure, all designed to serve the area public. Advertisers and readers alike should support it. I really don’t think I’ll ever see the day I can’t read a local newspaper. But it’s going to be hard. It’s going to take tremendous commitment to the mission. And it may require that people wake up to what is happening.



Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette’s editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 351-5218.