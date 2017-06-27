Reeder: Pro wrestling similiar to Illinois General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD – The punches looked mean but never connected.

Like any sporting event, the crowd howled for their heroes and jeered their opponents. But the winners and losers were prearranged.

As the “drama” unfolded, I couldn’t help but think: professional wrestling is a lot like the Illinois General Assembly.

On Sunday night, I found myself sitting in the Bank of Springfield Center watching the “WWE Live: Summer Slam Heatwave Tour” with my three young daughters who sat enthralled with each phony body slam.

Professional wrestling isn’t my cup of tea, and my sympathetic wife told me I didn’t need to go. But I couldn’t see spending Father’s Day evening home alone watching “60 Minutes.”

So I went.

I enjoyed being with my kids, But I grew bored with the “action” in the ring. After all, it is all phony.

Then it dawned on me it is a lot like the “floor action” I’ve covered for nearly two decades in the Illinois Capitol.

Under the dome, lawmakers “debate” bills, pontificate on the merits of legislation and verbally spar with their opponents.

But often it is as phony as a WWE roundhouse punch.

Behind closed doors, deals are cut between legislative leaders. House Speaker Mike Madigan will pledge so many votes from his caucus and the GOP leaders will make a similar pledge.

And voila, we have an arrangement. Often the deals are bad for the taxpayers but good for the politicians and the special interests who fund their campaigns.

Those legislative puppet masters would ensure that lawmakers in competitive districts would never have to vote for a controversial bill because they would arrange for lawmakers from “safe,” non-competitive districts to vote for them.

It was a comfortable existence for politicians who never had to worry about doing something to anger voters. In fact, they could come out of those closed-door caucus meetings and speak against the very measure their caucus had agreed to support.

But their speeches were as meaningless as any role in a choreographed drama. The fix was in. The die had been cast. The deal had been cut.

For decades, Michael Madigan has been the Vince McMahon of Illinois politics.

Like McMahon, father of professional wrestling, orchestrating these phony contests has made him powerful. But more importantly, like McMahon, Madigan chooses the contests and the winners and losers on the legislative agenda.

Madigan and a variety of governors of both parties and an assortment of legislative leaders, greased the skids for difficult, fiscally irresponsible measures to become law, without putting a single lawmaker’s job at risk.

It’s been a perversion of democracy. And that’s part of how the Land of Lincoln became the nation’s fiscal basket case.

Moody’s Investment Services says we have more than a quarter of a trillion dollars in debt and unfunded pension obligations. And this debt has been run up by politicians who for the most part we had no way of holding in check.

Now there is talk of the need for a “grand bargain.” Hold your noses, folks. It will be another stinker. We’ll hear phony comments about “higher taxes leading to fiscal responsibility.”

But just like a professional wrestling match, what appears to be happening is a world apart from what’s really happening.

But unlike the WWE, in Illinois, real people get hurt by these make-believe battles in Springfield.



Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist. He works as a freelance reporter in the Springfield area and produces the podcast Suspect Convictions. He can be reached at ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.