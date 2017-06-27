Porter: Mailbag questions from kids

By DAVE PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist



One of our grandsons spent a couple of days with us last week.

That kid is full of questions. He’s nearly 3, so his two favorite questions are “why?” and “huh?”

Every time he’d respond with why or huh, I’d respond with the other. Totally confused the kid.

Being a dad and a grandpa — I actually have three great-grandsons, too, but let’s not do the math on that — I’ve had to answer a lot of kid questions over the years.

“Because I said so” works part of the time, but sometimes, a kid needs a solid, actual, thoughtful response. That’s when you use “Go ask your mother.”

With my vast parenting and grandparenting experience, I thought I’d look in the mailbag to see if there were any questions from kids. I found a few, so I’ll answer them here.

Sammy from Ivesdale asks: Do you have any books you recommend? I’m in the second grade.

Dear Sammy, I loved second grade. I loved it so much that I spent three years there. The books we had then were mostly about this boy named Dick and his sister Jane. I think they had a dog.

We didn’t have a lot of books because they were so heavy seeing how they were made out of engraved stone blocks.

I don’t know what kids are reading today, but if I were you, I’d probably be in Ivesdale.

Pick out the biggest book you can carry and read that. Everyone will be impressed that you’re reading such a big book.

Plus, you can hide a lot of comic books inside a big, hardbound book. Comic books are still books. They even have the word “book” in their name.

Seriously, Sammy, read what you enjoy. What makes you have fun dreams at night. What you want to talk about at the dinner table.

Dinner table? That’s a big, flat, wooden or laminate slab in the dining room or kitchen. In the old days, we’d put chairs around it, and the whole family would eat the evening meal around it together.

Susie in Vienna asks: Can I have a dog? I want a dog, but my mom says I can’t have one. I’m 12. Do you think that’s old enough?

Dear Susie, I think you should get three or four dogs, a cat, a hamster and a pet snake. As long as I don’t have to take care of them, what do I care, Susie?

I suspect that’s your mom’s concern. Are you willing and able to take care of a pet? They have to be fed daily, and they need a lot of attention. Are you willing to clean up dog poop?

Maybe you should start out with a goldfish. If you can keep a goldfish alive for a year, then maybe you’re ready for a dog.

Johnny asks: Are generic building blocks as good as Lego brand? My friend Alex makes fun of me for having generic blocks.

Dear Johnny, your friend Alex is a jerk. I love Lego blocks, but the cheaper ones are usually just as good, and you can buy more of them for the price.

Some people have to have the top brands. They have to have leather-soled shoes, German-built cars and iPhones. We roll our eyes at those people.

Instead of worrying about the brands, focus on being a better builder than Alex. We’ll show him.

Lexie in Salem writes: I want to be a rock star when I grow up, but my mom says that’s silly. Do you agree?

Dear Lexie, yes, I agree that wanting to grow up is silly. I have great-grandchildren, but I still refuse to grow up. Whatever you do, be a rock star doing it.

Jimmy in O’Fallon asks: Do you think 14 is too young to have a dirt bike? I really want one. What do you think?

Dear Jimmy, go ask your mother.

That’s all the time we have today, kids. Keep sending in those letters along with your lunch money and allowance.



© 2017 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Bennie in Springfield asks: Why? Dear Bennie, huh?