Poremba: No Rantoul farmers market means running to Champaign even more

I saw the first firefly of the year 2017, and I am thinking this is June and they usually show up in August. So what’s going on?

Today I recieved a lovely note on a placemat that had all birds on it from Mr. E. Fentem from the Gifford nursing home. I want to thank you for your kindness.

When I received this mail from him I was so surprised because he pays attention to everything he reads, and if he has material to back it up he will send it in the mail.

I wrote about food a few years ago and what was being put into it. He sent me some amazing facts.

“OK, Town of Rantoul: No farmers market,” yet we are told shop in tow. I do, and when I can’t get really nice fruit and veggies I run to Champaign to get what I need and usually run into half of the Rantoul town people doing the same thing.

I think people need to start listening to each other not pretend to be listening.

I was in a store yesterday looking for an item, and I was told they didn’t have it. And the fellow that worked there proceeded to ask another worker where the item now lives in the food aisle somewhere.

Last week I wrote about this year being bad for ticks and also snakes. Today I am taking this health warning from The News Gazette and sharing it with everyone.

Public health officials say it is time to take precautions against tick bites with the weather warming up. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a bite from a tick can cause mild to severe illness.

Some tick tickborne diseases include Lyme disease and rocky mountain spotted fever.

Ticks are commonly found on shrubs and the tips of grass. To avoid tick bites, health experts recommend wearing light colored protective clothing, like long sleeved shirts and long pants. Please be extra careful.



Spaghetti Carbonara

4 slices of bacon , diced.

1 pound of thin spaghetti cooked

2 eggs beaten

1 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp.

Turn off the heat and add the cooked pasta and stir in the eggs and cheese

Stir until all is heated through ( this cooks the eggs )



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.