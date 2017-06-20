Visel: 'Reading By Design' program starting up

“When a child falls in love with a book, they become readers for life. Libraries are the key to igniting the spark that leads to a love for literature.”

California-based author Robin Mellom knows from experience the importance of children becoming readers for life. As a middle school teacher, she has observed the difference between those children who read and those who don’t.

Mellom is a firm believer in the value of libraries, especially the special treasures like Rantoul Public Library, where reading is the focus of this summer’s program, Reading By Design.

The adults and older teens’ version of Reading By Design is now open for participation with a creative booklog that you will find delightful. Plus, as with the children’s summer program, there are prizes along the way.

Now through Saturday, June 24, the $2 bag o’ books sale continues at the Friends of the Rantoul Public Library corner book shelves and table. Choose from fiction and non-fiction books for all ages, music and movies that have been recently donated.

The puzzle exchange returns next week with two different dates in the library’s spacious Community Room. The first is Monday, June 26, from 5–7 p.m., when a wide array of intriguing jigsaw puzzles will be available. The second date is Tuesday, June 27, from 2-4 p.m.

Jigsaw puzzles are delightful to work and come in a variety of skill levels and designs. The Puzzle Exchange is free, and a library card is not required.

The extraordinary ARTrageous! program for kids will occur from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Children will create unique mixed-media art using a variety of supplies provided by the library.

The ARTrageous! program is great, creative fun for your child age 6 and up, and it’s free. Preregistration is requested by Tuesday, June 20.

“Moana” is the featured movie for the Wednesday matinee on June 28.

This PG-rated, animated film tells the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian tribe who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. When her island’s fishermen can’t catch any fish and the crops fail, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of saving her people.

Along her journey, she encounters enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by someone over 13 years old.

The Abra-Kid-Abra Show Magic of the Eclipse will be featured at 2 p.m. Friday, June 30.

School age children will be fascinated by this special event that blends science and information about the upcoming total solar eclipse with magic, comedy and puppetry. It truly is a spectacular show, and is a marvelous addition to the library’s Reading By Design summer program.

Be sure to mark your calendar: the library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, so the fine staff can enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

On the New Book Shelves, you’ll find the following books:

* “The Wolf Keepers” by Elise Broach, with illustrations by Alice Ratterree.

Being the head zookeeper’s daughter allows 12-year-old Lizzie Durango experiences not available to the average tourist. Lizzie enjoys spending time daily at the wolf enclosure, getting familiar particularly with the largest wolf Lobo.

Early in the summer, Lizzie witnesses a boy stealing food from a picnic table. It isn’t long before she finds a spot near the elephants’ enclosure where someone has been camping. That someone is Tyler Briggs, a runaway who has a preference for the zoo.

When problems recur in the wolf enclosure, Lizzie and Tyler join forces to find out what’s really going on. Their quest takes them deep into Yosemite National Park. The trek forges a friendship that lasts beyond the splendor of Yosemite.

The book is published by Henry Holt and Co.

* “The Best Man” by Richard Peck.

Archer Magill has been involved in two weddings. One time was at age 5, when he served as a ring bearer. The second time occurred just after his sixth-grade year concluded, when he served as best man.

Those facts merely introduce and conclude a really great story about Archer and his close friends, his family, school life, and one of the best uncles a child could have – an uncle who gives Cubs merchandise as gifts as well as provides access to Wrigley Field.

The book is published by Dial Book for Young Readers.

This month’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from Yak ‘N Yarn and Caregivers Support Group to Preschool Story Time and Larry Snider’s electronics class. Pick up a copy of the calendar or visit the library’s website at www.rantoul.lib.il.us.

Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.