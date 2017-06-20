Poremba: Unfortunate timing for geese bombardment

It hasn’t been to long ago that I wrote an article about the geese flying over my back yard as

I let the two dogs I had out into the yard, and, bam!, they both got slimed. The geese decided to go potty at the exact moment my dogs got under them.

Some people decided to call me and let me know that when the geese are flying they cannot go potty. So I decided to let it go, hoping that one day they would find out they were wrong.

Today I can say thank you to The News-Gazette. They had a story about the geese that dropped a mess on Disney guests.

This happened in Anaheim, Calif. Seventeen people, including six children got bombarded.

I won’t put it in my column just to get a laugh. It must be true at all times.

I would like to thank Cathy Belcher for her letter to the editor. She brought up many good points

That need an answer.

I am wishing Father Joseph Donton good luck as he enters his new church; Sister Ann Elizabeth as she leaves our parish to tend to her mother; and Judy Glazik as she retires as director of stewardship. Wishing you all the best in life.

If I missed anyone, please let me know.

If you love brownies then this pie is for you:

BROWNIE PIE

One 9-inch unbaked pie crust

1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips

Half stick of butter

One 14-ounce can of Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated )

One-half cup of Bisquick

Two eggs

One teaspoon vanilla extract

One cup chopped walnuts

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake pie crust for 10 minutes, and remove from oven. Reduce temperature to 325.

In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the chips with butter.

In a large mixing bowl, beat chocolate mixture with the sweetened condensed milk, Bisquick, eggs and vanilla until smooth.

Add the nuts. Pour into baked pie crust.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until center is set. Serve warm or at room temperature with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.