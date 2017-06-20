Fogal: Why July 9 is important date at SHARE

Donkeys Blue and Cisco were scared, skinny and matted when they arrived at the Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency, rural Dewey, in December, having been rescued from the slaughterhouse. Now they are happy, healthy animals. SHARE will hold its Forever Home Fair Sunday, July 9, when visitors can visit to see if they want to adopt any of the horses or other hooved animals sheltered there.

By HEIDE FOGAL

Rantoul Press columnist

DEWEY — July 9 is an important day at SHARE. An important day for some of our equines, a chance for a forever home.

That is when SHARE introduces the horses that are adoptable to people who might offer that forever home. So SHARE invites interested people to come to the facility and give these guys a chance.

SHARE is the Humane Society for the big ones, horses. No little puppies here, but at times some really cute foals. Rescue those that are starving and do rescues from kill buyers. This facility is right here in Champaign County, part of your community. Come volunteer.

Let me give you one of many reasons that SHARE is such a necessity. Of course I could give you a hundred, but, let’s do one at a time.

In 2011 our investigators heard about four horses left over at a New Jersey auction that were to be sold to kill buyers, who send the horses to Canada to be processed for human consumption in parts of Europe.

This auction lot still exists today. SHARE stepped in and bought Honor, Kasey, Keno Reno and Molly.

Molly was a quarter horse; Honor, Kasey and Keno Reno were ex-track harness horses. After several years on the track they were used as brood mares.

After several foals the horses were sent to auction. If someone didn’t buy them, then the kill buyer buys them at low prices, load them unto the semi and take them to Canada to be slaughtered. These four rescues were the lucky ones. There was a future for them.

Honor ended up being fostered and then adopted by the fostering family; Kelsey was adopted by a family who wanted to trail ride. Keno Reno was adopted by a SHARE volunteer. (It’s easy to get attached to these horses.) Molly was adopted by a family that wanted a family horse.

Lucky four horses. Because of SHARE’s decision to step in and rescue these horses they have gone to live wonderful love-filled and healthy years.

Last year, right before Christmas, SHARE saw these cute little donkeys facing the same situation, about to be slaughtered. We decided to bring these young guys to SHARE, Blue and Cisco.

Two scared, skinny and matted donkeys arrived from New Jersey and settled in at SHARE. Very leery, they would watch carefully when approached. So slowly they started to trust and take treats.

After putting on weight both were gelded and have since made SHARE their home. Blue has a possible adoption by a SHARE volunteer, and Cisco will be the SHARE mascot. Come out to volunteer and meet these guys.

These equine stories have a happy ending. How many don’t have that happy ending? Adopting a horse from SHARE is a win-win situation. A forever home for a deserving horse and a happy family. Join our volunteer family.

Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.