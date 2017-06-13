Wang: A phone call led to meeting a fellow artist in China

A solo art exhibition of visiting artist Xue Jianhua is on display June 10-July 10, with an artist reception and gallery talk from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Asian American Cultural Center of the University of Illinois, located at 1210 W. Nevada St., Urbana.

The way I met this visiting artist, Xue Jianhau, was artfully strange. On a late Saturday afternoon in March, I got a desperate call from the owner of the Cinema Art Gallery in downtown Urbana.

She said: “I have a Chinese art professor in my gallery right now. He is trying to show me his artworks on his iPhone. He does not speak English, and I know nothing about Chinese! We communicate through Google Translator on his iPhone. If you are in town, it would be a great help if you could come to our rescue!”

In persuading me to come, she added: ”By the way, I know you love art, and I think his paintings are very impressive. Though I do not fully understand what he is asking me about or trying to do here, I am so struck by his artist courage and his artistic and colorful vocabulary of expression!”

As it happened, I was on my way to an art event located on the same street just a few doors from the Cinema Art Gallery. So I stepped in the gallery within a minute or so after her phone call, which was quicker than the normal responding time of an emergence service call. My gallery friend was happily shocked and joked about me “dropping from the sky to their rescue.”

I also found Xue an interesting artist, and his paintings are impressive. I learned he was born in December 1952 and graduated in 1978 from the Art Department of Shanghai Theatre Academy, where he majored in oil painting.

He was majoring in oil painting. After graduating, he worked for Shanghai People’s Fine Art Publishing House in a variety of positions, such as painter, illustrator, compiler, copy editor and ended up as the director of the editorial office until his retirement a couple of years ago. He is currently visiting his daughter, who is a PhD student at the UI School of Music.

Xue studied and specializes in oil painting. During his long art career of working for the art publishing house he had been long engaged in editing Chinese and Western fine art books. He had close contact with many excellent aesthetics experts and painters. He studied and worked together to accomplish various outstanding art books in world art theory, oil painting, Chinese painting, arts and crafts, sculpture, design, printmaking, art collection, art textbooks, calligraphy etc.

Some of those edited and published books received great recognition in China. For example, “The Complete Works of Chinese Ceramics” was awarded the China Books Grand Prize.

Xue asked me if there is any opportunity to show his art and to interact with the local art community.

To explore the opportunity and to try to find ways to get him to interact with our local art community, I asked him about his first impression of visiting here. Xue said he does not really know what the economic structure of Champaign County is, but he has not seen any imaginative American big city buildings here. From his artist’s view, most houses and buildings here lacked styles, the landscapes are flat, simple and there not many color variations.

People’s lifestyle here seemed relaxed, slow and looked rather poor. However, as an artist, he finds his own way to express his feelings and impressions about the real life here by carrying a sketch book with him and jotting down whatever impressed him or expressing his feelings.

He told me he thinks a good artist should have solid training, systematic cultural cultivation and most important, a deep love of life.

To test what he told me, I suggested he create a group painting to express his feelings of visiting and living here in Urbana-Champaign.

In curating his art exhibition I noticed that most of his artworks are oil pastel drawings/paintings and in the style influenced by Impressionism. I asked him why he uses such a medium and in this style? He explained that as an oil painter he regards oil pastel as “solid oil” and he likes the technique challenge of using oil pastel to draw lines and to blend colors on paper. He favors Impressionism and firmly believes the real value of art is the expression of the artist’s feeling and creation rather than an accurate or realistic depicting.

In curating this exhibition, I noticed his dominant style of this group artwork in the exhibition is what the famed American artist Sargent defined as “Romantic Expressionism.”

Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu