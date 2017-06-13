Poremba: Be on the lookout for ticks this season

I have some news from a couple of people this week to pass along.

First, I have been told from a reliable source that this summer will be a scary one in terms of ticks.

A friend lives in the country in Rantoul and found a large tick the size of her thumb nail and several smaller ones.

She said to pour alcohol over the ticks and they will fall off.

We have to really watch our young children and our pets. Ticks on deer are small and do cause lyme disease, and that is really awful.

My niece has had it, and it acts like a bad flu. Check your hair and body when you come in from playing outdoors.

Take no chances.

Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry has an idea that sounds good.

It is called the Mentor by Mail program. The ministry received a letter and request from Patty, an inmate in Florida. Patty is like many others — incarcerated and looking for a Christian to correspond with.

If you have some extra time on your hands, please contact Brenda at 217-892-4044 or Brenda@jesusisthewayprisonministries.org for more information.

Please don’t leave your dogs and/or other pets out while you are gone all day at work. It will be very hot, and if they are tied up with no shade and water they will suffer.

Children outside playing in a pool should be protected with sunscreen. Adults should use it as well.

A treat for the children

Fruit Smoothies

1 14-ounce can Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk, not evaporated.

One 8-ounce carton plain yogurt

One small banana, cut up

One cup of frozen strawberries

One 8-ounce can of crushed pineapple with the juice

Two tablespoons of lemon juice

One cup of ice cubes

In a blender container, combine chilled Eagle brand milk, yogurt, banana, strawberries, pineapple with juice and lemon juice. Cover and blend until smooth. While blender is running, gradually add the ice cubes, blending until smooth.

