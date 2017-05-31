Poremba: Memorial Day brings families together

Memorial Day — a day of memories for some. Thanks is given for our men and women in the military for all that they do as they keep our country safe.

It also brings families together, and they may have a barbecue or a picnic.

For our family it was the day our mother passed away, and it changed everything for us. It was May 31, 2004.

I can’t believe she has been gone for 13 years. Seems like yesterday.

If she was still with us she would be 98.

As time flies by and we get older, we think back at what life was like and how we managed, and we really did.

Because we had to.

Another friend has passed — Ella Brake from Fisher. A woman with a heart of gold!

She would ride the bus with Angels on Tour. We would go to Peoria. When she found out I was in need of prizes as gifts for the games we played on the bus, she came to me and said she had closed her store and had no need for the items she had and gave them to me.

Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry is in need of several things.

They include:

Shower gel body wash

Laundry soap

Fabric softener

Toothpaste

Toilet paper

If you can donate the listed items, please let me know 217 892 4508.

Green Bean Casserole with a kick

One can of cream of mushroom soup

One-half cup of Half and Half cream

One teaspoon of hot sauce

Two cans of green beans, drained

One cup of french-fried onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the soup, cream, hot sauce, green beans and half the onions.

Bake for 30 minutes until the casserole is bubbly. Top with the remaining onions and serve as a side dish.

Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.