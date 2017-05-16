Visel: Movies and puzzles and books, oh my!

‘“Libraries are necessary gardens, unsurpassed at growing excitement.”

American poet, author, and U.S. Children’s Poet Laureate (2011-2013) J. Patrick Lewis penned that statement that aptly includes Rantoul Public Library.

From the summer reading program “Reading by Design” to specially designed activities, the library provides exciting opportunities to broaden the experiences in learning and having fun. Incredible events, free to the participants, can be found on not only this month’s calendar but every calendar throughout the year.

Space explorers, prepare for an exciting yet daunting feat. Artemis Spaceship Stimulation will challenge your imagination this Friday, May 19. For those in junior high, explore the universe from 3:30-5 p.m. High school and older will man the helm from 6:30–9 p.m.

A total of 12 seats per session are available for this highly popular space travel, so registration is required. Call or stop by the library to reserve your chair. And remember: training for each position will occur before the flight.

The puzzle exchange returns to the library. Monday evening, May 22, from 5–7, the Community Room will be filled with puzzles awaiting your selection. Tuesday afternoon, May 23, from 2-4, the doors will re-open to the wide assortment of jigsaw puzzles from which to choose.

Here’s how the puzzle exchange works. Bring in your solved jigsaw puzzles and exchange them for new-to-you puzzles of whatever skill level you prefer. If you don’t have jigsaw puzzles to trade, not to worry. The puzzle exchange folks will help you get started. Plus, a library card isn’t required.

T ‘n T Card Makers will meet from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, from 3:30 – 4:30. All teens and ‘tweens are welcome to participate in exciting card making crafts.

Everything needed to create are provided, from paper to embossers. T ‘n ‘T Card making is fun, it’s free, and it only happens at our library.

The library will be closed to celebrate Memorial Day on both Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29. The library will open as usual at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Afternoon at the movies

The afternoon matinee on Wednesday, May 31, will feature the 2016 animated movie “Sing.” The movie, which starts at 1:30, is free for everyone.

This PG-rated film takes place in a town with just animals, where a hustling koala named Buster Moon realizes he will soon lose his theater if he cannot turn his luck around. He comes up with the idea to host a singing competition. As the plans become grander than Buster anticipates, the finalists find their lives will never be the same.

On the library’s calendar in early June:

Tuesday, May 6, from 3:30 -4:30 p.m., the summer reading program Reading By Design will host for school aged children the unique “101 Ways to Gross Out Your Friends.”

Saturday, May 10, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rantoul Garden Club Kids program will feature plants, reading, and fun. Pre-registration is requested for this special event.

Good reads

In the meanwhile, the new books shelves offer fine choices in reading and listening material for your enjoyment, including:

• “The Most Magnificent Thing” by author and illustrator Ashley Spires.

Early readers will enjoy this story about a girl who decides to make the most magnificent thing, aided by her best friend – her dog.

Collecting supplies, mostly discarded metals and electronics, the girl gets started. The design in her head doesn’t come to fruition, not on the first try and not on the 14th.

At one point, she’s ready to give up. Yet, her aide won’t allow it. Instead, he suggests a walk, where her design gels in her head.

The book is published by Kids Can Press LTD.

• “Iggy Beck, Architect” by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts.

From the time he was 2 years old, Iggy Beck liked to build things out of unusual supplies, such as the St Louis Arch made from pancakes and coconuts, or churches and chapels from peaches and apples.

His second-grade teacher tried to prevent Iggy from constructing things, but she couldn’t stop him from putting together with chalk a multi-story castle. Finally, with the threat of a visit to the principal’s office hanging over his head, Iggy capitulates. However, a field trip changed that for Iggy when his knowledge of building saved the day.

The book is published by Abram Books for Young Readers.

• “The Cheltenham Square Murder” by John Bude.

First published in 1937, Bude’s fourth detective novel has been reintroduced to mystery readers.

“The Cheltenham Square Murder” is a well-written who-done-it, with twists, turns and plenty of red herrings to satisfy even the most discriminating reader.

The pages definitely turn for the reader to learn who murdered, first, the cad who was a home wrecker, and, second, the retired stock broker who had cheated a neighbor out of several thousands of dollars.

Were two or more people involved? Only one? What were the real motives for the murders?

Published by Poisoned Pen Press, “The Cheltenham Square Murders” is a solid read, even 80 years later.

This month’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from Yak ‘N Yarn and Caregivers Support Group to preschool story time and Larry Snider’s electronics class. Pick up a copy of the calendar or visit the library’s web site at www.rantoul.lib.il.us.

Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.



Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.