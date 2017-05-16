Porter: In Chicago prison (sort of)

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist



It was a beautiful day to be trapped inside a prison yard.

Well, it wasn’t a prison yard, but it felt like one. It was a triangular courtyard surrounded by imposing brick walls with two wide entryways, both blocked by large, barred and locked gates.

We were held prisoners, but it was our own fault. If you do the crime, you have to do the time.

Our crime was being clueless and, perhaps, overly confident in our own ability to navigate through an unchartered (by us) course.

We were at the University of Illinois in Chicago to retrieve Andrew, my wife’s son. Final exams were over, and he had his first full year of college behind him.

We had made one trip from his dorm room to the car with his help. For the second round, he stayed behind for some reason, and we went off on our own. We decided to take the stairs because we thought that would be faster. The stairs were a different direction from the elevator.

We came to a T in the hallway, and I thought we should go left, and Jennie thought we should go right. So, naturally, we went right. Which was wrong. But I think left actually was wrong, too. I think “correct” was to not have been at that T in the first place.

Anyway, we realized at some point that we were in a hopeless situation. We came to a door that led to the courtyard, and Jennie pointed across the expanse and said, “That’s where we need to be.”



I was less sure as that wall looked just like all the other walls, and I had lost my internal compass. So we pushed the door open and went out into the courtyard.

When we reached the other side, our arms full of boxes and bags, we found the door to be locked.

No problem. We’ll go to the gate. It was locked. The side doors were locked. The door we came through locked behind us. All the doors were locked. I don’t think we were supposed to be in the courtyard.

Fortunately, it wasn’t raining or freezing. I kind of wished I had a Frisbee.

Jennie was able to reach Andrew on the cell phone, and he soon freed us from the confines of higher education. To his credit, he hardly even mocked us, save for a slight smirk on his face.

On the other hand, he’s used to this kind of incredulous behavior from us.

I’d like to say that was the only embarrassing moment we had in our 24-hour visit to the Windy City. I’d also like to say that I’m 6-foot-2 with rugged good looks and a perfect smile. But at some point, the truth catches up.

We finished loading up the car, then went back to the hotel and gathered up our grocery-bag luggage and braved the big highway as we headed back south.

It will be a month or so before we head back up; we need to give Chicago that much time to recover from our last visit.



© Copyright 2017 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Me in Chicago is sort of like Jed Clampett in Beverly Hills except without all the oil money.