Poremba: Hope all moms had a good Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was Sunday.

I wish all mothers good health, happiness and hugs to all of you. I hope you had a day of joy with family.

In last week’s Press I asked for a recliner for a man so he could sleep with some comfort.

He now has his chair. I thank the donor for the generosity and kindness.

The other folks who called and offered a chair, I thank you as well. I couldn’t do this without the people in our town.

I have been worried about the children on the street where I live. They are young and have no fear of speeding cars, and they get on their bikes and go down the driveway, not looking either way, just racing.

Lately the cars have been driving down Arcadia also at a high rate of speed.

I believe it is just a matter of time before one of the children will be injured. Parents, please talk to them. They are good kids and cause no trouble. They are at play, and more than anything I want them to remain safe.

I am now asking the older teens in our town of Rantoul if they would like to volunteer at Seek and Find, 233 N. Garrard Ave. If a group of teens took turns helping sort and hang clothes, they would be such a great part of the help that is needed.

Also our seniors are welcome. If you are alone and bored, come and make new friends.

No-Cook Lemon Balls

Two cups of graham cracker crumbs.

One 6-ounce can of frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Half cup of butter (the real thing), softened.

One 16-ounce box of powdered sugar, sifted.

Combine 1 1/2 cups cookie crumbs, lemonade, butter and powdered sugar.

Shape into small balls and roll in the reserved cookie crumbs and put on wax paper.

Refrigerate three-four hours in a sealed container or freeze to serve later.

Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.