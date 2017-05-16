Fogal: Four of SHARE’s horses totally blind

Charity is one of several blind horses/ponies that are cared for a Society for Hooved Rescue and Emergency in rural Dewey. SHARE is always in need of volunteers and funding.

By HEIDE FOGAL

DEWEY — Welcome to spring at the Society for Hooved Rescue and Emergency in rural Dewey.

The pastures are now fully green, and our many horses (50) love this time of year.

It doesn’t take long for them to find the first sprigs of green (grass). It’s also time for some to act silly. After all its spring time.

They challenge one another to races, manes whipping in the air, dirt clods flying high. Oh wait! There’s a mud puddle. Let’s roll in it. Wouldn’t it be great to have a car wash handy to run them through?

This is the time volunteers could scrape mud off these guys. The horses love a good brushing. With so many horses it’s hard to give them that one-on-one. Their lives have been tough. Let’s give them some love.

This is also the time to introduce four special sanctuary horses. They are totally blind. Since they are not adoptable they will live their lives out at SHARE.

Sugarfoot is a mare in her mid-teens. She was part of a 72-horse rescue that involved several organizations. At the time of the rescue she was not blind, and because of neglect, she was difficult to handle. Because of her Rocky Mountain ancestry there is a gene that eventually leads to blindness. She’s still leery, and one has to approach her slowly. She loves treats though.

Daisey Is a pretty 30-year-old Leopard Appaloosa with Cushings disease. She was blind at the time of her rescue.

Charity is in her early 20s and came to SHARE a few years ago from Muncie. She was part of a 12-horse rescue, used as a brood mare. A pretty Breeding Stock Paint. Come out and give her treats.

Mt. Dew. We do have some crazy names. When rescued, she had sustained an eye injury not treated by owner and has a cataract in other eye. She is a pretty Paint in her mid-20s used as a brood mare.

Our four gentle blind horses depend 100 percent on the volunteers. Daisey, Charity and Mt. Dew share a small pasture where they are safe from the other horses.

Sugarfoot shares a small pasture with two companions, Julie, a retired race horse blind in one eye, and Shadow who has a severe case of COPD.

The three blind ones who share a pasture are haltered and led from their stalls to the pasture every morning. In the evening the process is reversed, and they are led back into their stalls.

They wait so patiently to be approached by the volunteers. We speak softly and call them by name so they know we are approaching.

Volunteers give them a gentle nose/neck rub while leading them into the barn. They trust us to lead them safely to their stalls. Sometimes in their eagerness to get to that good-smelling hay and grain they bump into things. No one gets hurt.

Oops! Dapples just reminded me that just because he’s a pony not to be left out. He’s blind in one eye. Sorry I missed you, Dapples.

Many people don’t know that there is a big horse rescue organization in this area. These animals deserve our respect and care.

Being a non-profit organization, we need volunteers. Anyone 16 and older is welcome to contact me for orientation.

Come to SHARE. Meet the rest of the group. We’re so easy to find. There is also a way to sponsor a horse with a monthly donation and perhaps a visit. To volunteer, you may contact me at heidefogal@aol.com or 217-840-4333.



Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.