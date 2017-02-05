Visel: Get your child involved in reading early

Reading by design is always a great plan of action. Enrolling your child to be a part of the “Reading By Design” summer reading program at Rantoul Public Library is an even greater plan of action.

You may sign up your child during the open house, which will be held from 3-5 Wednesday afternoon, May 17. During that time, there will also be an abundance of fun and free activities such as face painting, crafts and Legos building.

Your child can take part in hands-on science experiments as well as try the fascinating Artemis space travel demo. There will even be a specially created balloon shape for your child to take home.

Reading by Design is the perfect blue print for structuring summer reading. With all the unique events and activities planned for during the program, your child will have a marvelous summer at the library.

In the meanwhile, other happenings are on May’s calendar at the library, such as freestyle card making, from 7–8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Monday, May 8, the Writers Group will gather from 5–6:30 p.m. to discuss the latest tips and suggestions to assist with your preferred style of composition.

The Friends of the Rantoul Public Library invite you to add your voice at the next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. During the hour-long session, discussion will focus on various ways to continue to assist the library.

The week of Sunday, May 14-Saturday, May 20, will see the return of the $2 Bag of Book Sale at the Friends’ Corner of the library.

Select from the recently donated books, music and movies from the large table and the assorted book shelves.

This month’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from Yak ‘N Yarn and Caregivers Support Group to Preschool Story Time and Larry Snider’s electronics class. Pick up a copy of the calendar or visit the library’s website at www.rantoul.lib.il.us.



Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.



Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.