Poremba: Chumbley helped many people over the years

Two weeks ago in this column I asked a question and tried to give some hints about a woman who was a past business owner in the downtown Rantoul area as was her husband. Out of all the calls I had one correct answer ‚ all the way from Georgia.

So now I give you a chance to win a prize. The woman is Betty Chumbley.

Let’s see how many remember she once had a flower shop. She also worked for Paula Hopkins at House of Flowers.

Anyone who has some nice memories of Betty in times past, please pass them along so I can put together a story for her next birthday. She has been involved in helping people in our area, so if you would like to let her know she is special, you can send them to me at paulineporemba1942@yahoo.com, and her family can have something wonderful to read —special notes from her friends.

I would like to thank all the people who have participated in saving Campbell soup labels. We no longer have a use for them.

The company has done away with the program. This is sad as this was one way to help our schools.

Well, we have to live with change.



Orange Pork Chops

Six/eight medium-thick pork chops.

One-half stick of butter.

Three tablespoons of olive oil.

Two 1/4 cups of orange juice.

Two tablespoons of orange marmalade.

Place butter and olive oil in heavy skillet. Brown both sides of pork chops.

Pour orange juice over browned chops, cover and simmer until done. Add more orange juice if needed.

During the last few minutes of cooking add the 2 tablespoons of marmalade

This makes a delicious gravy to pour over rice.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.



