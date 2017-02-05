Pace: Continuous flow of Holy Sprit important

It is a wonderful feeling in sensing the flow of the Holy Spirit. It is during this time that you may become creative and able to visualize the who, what, when, where and why of some situations in your life and in your environment.

It is during this time that is best to maximize your God-given skills so they will be taken serious enough to be utilized in areas of need.

I have been searching and exploring the hows, whats and whos of my daily living. It has come to my attention in many areas there are needs above and beyond my own that need care.

Teaching others to maximize their flow of spiritual encounters is a full time job and is met with multiple obstacles. Each event has challenges that can be taken in a positive or a negative manner. It is you choice which is more conducive for your betterment.

Psalm 126:6: He that goeth forth and weeping, bearing precious seeds, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him.

If you have gone forth with tears and having scattered the precious seeds God gave you to spread, you will come again rejoicing and bringing along with you others who took hold of the God’s precious seeds.

A continuous flow of the Spirit lives inside of you. I have noticed not all will recognize the Spirit flow. What really matters is that you are connected to God enough to have the Spirit flow continuously.

Be encouraged.



Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.

