Kelly: Aerial views take her to bird's eye view of childhood

In the decade after World War II, some airplane pilots in rural America founded businesses of flying over farms, photographing them in wide aerial shots and selling the prints to the farm owners by door-to-door salesmen.

An Ohio company, Vintage Aerial Ltd., originally part of one of those early operations, created a new business in 2010 by marketing the archives of those black-and-white images to people with rural roots as a link to their family’s history. The photographs document rural homesteads, small towns and community landmarks.

I located the company’s online archive while researching our family homestead in Bourbonnais and originally looking for free resources. There is an array of online resources of historic aerial photography available at no cost, such as a 1936-1941 collection available on the Illinois Digital Archives and The National Aerial Photography Program coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey. However, I found that many of these collections are of a cruder quality and are unable to provide the detail available within the Vintage Aerial collection.

According to Ken Krieg, whose father-in-law began photographing Ohio farms from a two-seat prop plane in 1958, “the steering was done with your feet while hanging out the window with your camera, and it was usually a one-man operation because if you’re the pilot you know when you’ve steered to the right spot.”

The result of the effort put into these shots is undeniably great when one begins to peruse the detail of the images.

There, frozen in time in a 1971 snapshot, is my dad’s old forest green Buick Skylark station wagon, parked in the side drive of the home my dad and his parents built in 1949 along the old Route 54, now part of Route 50, through Bourbonnais, just north of Kankakee.

There are also the two apple trees that I climbed, and by the evidence of apples on the lawn, it places the photo sometime around late August or September as there are still full leaves on the trees. I was 7 at that time, and it would be our last summer there before moving to the suburbs of Chicago.

My second-floor bedroom window is visible along the corner rear of the home, and I’ve examined the photo numerous times with a magnifying lens but can’t see any people, so I guess we were unaware of the airplane flying closely overhead that day.

The fenced area along the front and side of the home contains concrete lawn statuary from one of my parents’ many business ventures (The Patio Shoppe), which beckoned to drivers along the rural route to purchase something new for their garden. I can see the garden gnomes and Indian statue in the photograph, which apparently never sold because they were fixtures in our yard at later homes.

Every little detail is visible — the wagon wheel decoration by the front porch, the balance-beam logs that Dad installed near the back of the property as part of our playground and the steel ornamental railing along the top balcony, a portion of which four years ago my husband picked up as a gift to me and it’s now the bottom portion of our garage corner bar.

There are actually two photographs of our former home available for purchase in their database, and in the earlier photo from 1965, is a car that I don’t remember as I was less than a year old then. This photo provides a greater range of view and includes a portion of the ½-acre garden area between our yard and the house to our south, where at age 4, I became stuck in the spring mud and Dad rescued me, pulling me right up out of my shoes.

My swing set is also in this earlier photograph, and seeing it evokes a swell of emotion from within along with a rush of memories, because although I remember it well, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it in a photo and it hasn’t existed for almost 50 years. Visualizing it in my mind and seeing it there before me again are two entirely different experiences.

I’ve looked at a vast array of interesting images from this company over the years, including early aerial photographs of Rantoul, where in one such image from 1972 at the west end of what is now Maplewood Plaza, there’s a single stand-alone structure, the IGA Foodliner grocery store (that is County Market today) and various old housing visible behind the store in the area that is now Twin Lakes.

Around Christmas time, the company ran a sale on the prints, and I ordered two as a gift for my dad, and they also sent me some postcard-size images of our old home from both years that I take out and look at sometimes, trying hard to fathom how so much time could possibly have passed away so quickly, how it all feels like a dream and thinking about the wonder of holding the past from a bird’s eye view in my hands.

Some links to the historic aerial photo sites include

• Vintage Aerial: https://vintageaerial.com/

There is (no charge to search their archives and see the photos, but to receive a watermark-free photograph, the photo must be then purchased.

• Illinois Digital Archives: http://www.idaillinois.org/

• Illinois Digital Archives (direct link to historic aerial photos): http://www.idaillinois.org/ui/custom/default/collection/default/resource...

• The National Aerial Photography Program coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey:

https://lta.cr.usgs.gov/products_overview/



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.











