Poremba: The renewal time of year

Best Easter wishes sent out to every one of my readers, family and special friends.

It is time to “renew.” Our trees are starting to bud. Our flowers are beginning to bloom. Even the air smells different. It won’t be long before everything is beautiful once again.

As we rode home from Champaign last Wednesday, my husband and I, along with my sister, I was thinking how wonderful summer was, and I wished it lasted longer.

Before I could blink, hail was hitting our windshield and rain was falling with blasting wind. So much for wishing.

I am sure you all heard the news of the U.S. military action in Syria. Please pray for our men and women as they protect our country and our welfare.

I have been asked why they didn’t see an answer in the column about having chickens. Maybe two or four

Does the village allow this?

I am gathering some cute stories about a woman who has lived in Rantoul for many years. She and her husband were business owners at one time. She also worked for Paula Hopkins for a time.

This woman has a heart of gold, and family is everything to her. I asked her if I could write about all she has been involved in, and she gave me permission to do so.

Nope. No name this week unless you call me at 217-892-4508.

I will tell you who the mystery person is. Then I will need a cute story about her if you know her. The person with the best story will win a prize.



Oven-roasted potatoes

Two pounds of potatoes, unpeeled.

One envelope of dry onion soup mix.

One-third cup of olive oil.

One-half teaspoon of black pepper.

Wash the potatoes and cut into medium-size chunks.

Add all the above into a large plastic bag and shake really well to coat the potatoes.

Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.

Empty coated potatoes into the greased baking pan. Bake uncovered at 425 degrees for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Stir twice.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.

