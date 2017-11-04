Chumbley: Russian author new the power of suffering life

When he died, 40,000 men followed his coffin to the grave. Russia had never seen anything like it.

His students sent an open letter to his widow that read, his “ideals will never be forgotten. From generation to generation we shall hand them down as a precious inheritance from our great and beloved teacher. ... [He] will always stand out rightly before us in the battle of life; for it was he who taught us the possibility of preserving the purity of the soul undefiled in all conceivable conditions and circumstances.”

The date was Feb. 12, 1881, and the man buried was the great novelist, Fyodor Dostoyevsky (“Crime and Punishment,” “The Brothers Karamazov,” etc.).

As a young man, Dostoyevsky had joined a society that met to discuss political questions. The club’s existence was betrayed to the authorities, and during a raid, Dostoyevsky was arrested and sentenced to death.

The czar, however, eventually commuted his sentence to 10 year’s exile in Siberia. When he arrived there, two women slipped him a New Testament while his guard’s back was turned.

During his time in oblivion, the Bible was his only solace.

“Imagine,” he wrote, an old “wooden building that should long ago have been broken up as useless. In the summer it is unbearably hot, in the winter unbearably cold.

All the boards are rotten. On the ground filth lies an inch thick. ...The small windows are so frozen over that even by day one can scarcely read; the ice on the panes is 3 inches thick. We are packed like herrings in a barrel. ... The prisoners stink like pigs; there are vermin by the bushel; we sleep upon bare boards.”

For these reasons and more, the Bible story to which Dostoyevsky was drawn was that of the prodigal son — who also found himself far from home in a wretched, abominable pigpen.

After he was set free, the parable of the prodigal was Dostoyevsky’s constant companion; he even referenced it in some of his books.

The day he died, his daughter tells us that “He made us come into the room, and, taking our little hands in his, he begged my mother to read the Parable of the Prodigal Son.”

When she finished, he told his children, “never forget what you have just heard. Have absolute faith in God and never despair of the love of God.”

A few minutes later, he was gone.

Would that all who think they’ve wandered too far from God to ever return to Him learn the story of the prodigal. No one is ever so far away, or so far down, or so long gone that he or she can’t come home.

“I love you dearly,” the dying author told his children, “but my love is nothing compared with the love of God for all those He has created.”

These are not only words to live by, they are words to die by.



Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.



