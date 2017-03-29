Society headed in wrong direction

- Our Sites
I truly believe our society has gone mad.
Just think about this for a minute. For years we were told smoking would kill us, and they were right, and drinking would destroy our brain by killing off brain cells, and they were right.
On most of our programs, what do we see? Just about everyone needs a drink, and the commercials are showing whiskey, and some are not thinking when they show how to make moonshine on television and talking about it being illegal.
Wow! What a nice message, warning everyone they could go to jail. Why, thank you for warning us as you continue to make it.
We have so many commercials, and they are selling all kinds of beer. And the commercials don’t have a designated time for airing as they once did
But this gets better. Now our towns are wanting to make marijuana legal, and they show young adults smoking it. So where will it stop?
And how can families help their children when the state grants all wishes to the people that are so bound and determined to fill their pockets with money by selling drugs, aka legal drug dealers?
Now we have people that are in so much pain they must have marijuana so they can live, or so they say.
What did the pain-ridden do before pot? Please, people, you are the true owners of your towns. It should be up to all of us to stop the destruction of our schools, our towns and our children.
Here is an honest question I had several people ask me. Does the town allow us to have chickens in our back yards so we can have fresh eggs.
So please find an answer. Look at all the geese we have. Don’t try taking their eggs. They will hunt you down.
Please support the Rantoul Press carrier as he/she tries to earn money and interact with the neighbors. You won’t be sorry, and they come out no matter what the weather.
By the way, you can celebrate someone’s birthday or anniversary. Surprise them and pay for a cute ad for them.
SQUASH PIE
One-and-a-half cups of cooked squash
One-half cup of sugar
One-half cup of brown sugar
One teaspoon of cinnamon
One tablespoon of flour
One-fourth teaspoon of salt
One-fourth teaspoon of cloves
One-fourth teaspoon of ginger
Two eggs, beaten
One cup of Half and Half
Mix all ingredients, pour into a 9-inch uncooked pie shell. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes and 375 degrees until done.
Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.