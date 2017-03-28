Becoming a puppy parent

It hasn’t been a secret that I am a huge movie guy.

Humongous.

I’m filled up to the brim with worthless movie knowledge. Wanna know which movie that came out in 1988 won Best Picture? It was “Rain Man.” Not that you would, but you don’t have to look it up. It’s accurate.

It’s also not a secret that I obviously love sports movies. “Moneyball” is far and away my favorite, with “Friday Night Lights” a close second.

There are so many great quotes and moments from the FNL movie — which, for the record, is a million times better than the show. That shouldn’t even be a debate. But that’s another argument for another day.

One of my favorite lines in “Friday Night Lights” is during the first 10 or so minutes of the film when Permian Panthers quarterback Mike Winchell’s mother is grilling him on the playbook, asking him to recite each play and each player’s responsibility on each play.

When he hesitates on the duties of one play, Winchell’s mom asks, “Are you ready for this, Mike?”

I have no idea why; I’m sure it has to do with me being a movie nerd, but that is exactly the line that went through my head as I told my parents I’m planning on getting a puppy.

My dad, the realist, looked at me with an “oh no” expression, and my mom was as happy as could be.

But I know what they were both thinking.

“Are you ready for this?”

And the answer is, of course, not really.

Not at the time, anyway.

I have been talking about getting a puppy for more than four years.

My friend Chris, who seemed more excited than even I am when I told him I was going to adopt a puppy, immediately started giving me advice.

I adopted Kemba, a 9-week-old Australian Cattle Dog, from a good Kentucky farm home who is named after former University of Connecticut basketball star point guard and current Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker, on Saturday. You can see his picture below.

He is an adorable puppy, and he is exactly the dog I have wanted for some time now.

I used to want an Australian Shepherd, like the one Chris owns. A black, white and brown, beautiful dog named Bear.

But over the course of time, I realized I wanted an Australian Cattle Dog.

So that’s what I settled on.

And, no, I didn’t really feel ready, but I knew I was going to do everything I could to prepare for his arrival. Or, pickup, I should say, since I made the 10-hour roundtrip drive to Mumfordville, Ken., to get him.

That’s why — when I officially had decided it was time to get a puppy, and when I contacted Kemba’s breeder, put a deposit down and made plans to pick him up — I immediately picked up the phone and called three of my closest friends who had all fairly recently raised and trained their own puppies.

Dan trained a pit bull to be a loving dog despite hardships at first.

He was the first friend I told about Kemba, and he was thrilled for me. He talked to me about him and gave me advice over the phone for two hours.

Then I called Kevin, owner of a pit bull/labrador mix, and then Chris.

I got more advice from another friend, Alex, who is raising a 5-month-old lab, and I bought a pair of books, have been reading a ton of Australian Cattle Dog-specific online articles, and spent $3 on a worthless e-book.

I’m doing everything I can to prepare for Kemba, even though I know it’s a fruitless endeavor.

My mom had some good advice: “I’ll tell you what I would tell any about-to-be parent. You can read up all you want, but you have to remember that each dog/baby has its own personality.”

That’s true. I’m aware of that. Whatever the books say, I don’t plan on following to a tee.

But I would be a fool not to at least do as much research as possible to be prepared.

I dropped a bunch of money at PetsMart, completely overdoing it, of course, because he’s my first kid.

Obviously, there’s a little more responsibility and stress that comes with being a parent of a real-live baby (ya know, just a little I’m sure), but Kemba is my kid. I will treat him like one.

It’s also a funny note that Kemba is named after a college basketball player.

I had planned on naming my dog Kemba for the past four years, but it’s just a beautiful twist of fate that I adopted him smack dab in the middle of my favorite holiday, March Madness, being in full swing.

Note: For those who don’t know, Kemba Walker is considered a bit of a college basketball legend after taking UConn on a remarkable and unexpected run to a national championship in 2011.

Also, and I didn’t know this until last week, the name “Kemba” means a very quick, analytical and clever mind. The name means you are creative, versatile, original and independent.

It’s already obvious that the name is perfect for him. Australian Cattle Dogs are known for being clever, creative and resourceful, and that’s very, very true with Kemba, who is already learning things quickly, even though he’s a handful and a half.

I knew the first night would be bad, but I didn’t know it would be as horrible as it was. Kemba whined non-stop throughout the night. But starting the very next day, and in the days that followed, he fell in love with his crate. He knows it’s his little sanctuary he can go to any time he wants. I’m very lucky in that regard.

But no, I was not quite ready, but I am now.

I can’t wait to see how the next 10-plus years go with Kemba at my side.

Just like the March Madness tournament, it should be a fun ride.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.