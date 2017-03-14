Visel: Entertainment, learning await at Rantoul library

“Public libraries are the heart and soul of any community. They are a place to read, and think and browse and dream.”

While author Mary McNear spoke these words in generality, it’s obvious that Rantoul Public Library should have been furthermost in McNear’s mind. After all, the library truly is the heart and soul of our community, with a wide variety of books, movies and music, as well as a host of free activities for all ages.

Family fun abounds this Saturday, March 18, with the return of board game afternoon From noon-5 p.m., you, your family and your friends can enjoy the challenges of board games provided by the library, or you can bring in your favorite game to share with others.

Either way, you’ll have a delightful time.

The Friends of the Rantoul Public Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20.

You are invited to add your voice during the discussion on ways to further assist the library.

The $2 Bag of Books Sale continues each Monday morning from 9:30-11 at the Friends Corner of the library.

Select from the wide array of books, music and movies, all recently donated, from the shelves and table and pay just $2 a bag.

The afternoon matinee on Wednesday, March 22, is the delightful “The Secret Lives of Pets.”

Starting at 1 p.m., this PG-rated animated film tells the story of a terrier named Max, an only-pet whose life gets turned upside down when his owner brings home a stray named Duke. Events occur that cause both Max and Duke to find themselves on the streets of Manhattan, suddenly homeless, hungry and still not getting along.

However, they put their quarrels aside to find their way home again, meeting up with a variety of street-wise homeless pets along the way.

If you’re intrigued with space travel, Artemis Spaceship Stimulation will challenge your imagination on Friday, March 24, with amazing sights, sounds and intrigues.

For those in junior high, explore the universe from 3:30-5 p.m.. High school and older will man the helm from 6:30-9 p.m.

A total of 12 seats per session are available for this highly popular space travel, so registration is required. Call or stop by the library to reserve your chair. And remember: training for each important position will occur before the flight soars to warp drive and the Artemis fun begins.

Gather up your solved jigsaw puzzles because the puzzle exchange returns to the library. Monday evening, March 27, from 5–7, the Community Room will be filled with puzzles awaiting your selection.

And Tuesday afternoon, March 28, from 2–4, the doors will re-open to the wide assortment of jigsaw puzzles from which to choose.

Here’s how the puzzle exchange works. Bring in your solved jigsaw puzzles and exchange them for new-to-you puzzles of whatever skill level you prefer. If you don’t have jigsaw puzzles to trade, don’t worry. The puzzle exchange folks will help you get started.

The New Books shelves offer fine choices in reading and listening material along with:

• “The Great Shelby Holmes” by Elizabeth Eulberg, with illustrations by Erwin Madrid.

Holmes and Watson are united again. This time, it’s Shelby Holmes and John Watson who meet on the day John and his mother move into the same building as the Holmes family. Both kids will be sixth-graders in the upcoming school year.

Shelby has developed the talent for solving small crimes. So it wasn’t out of the ordinary for one of her schoolmates to seek her help when the family’s show dog goes missing. With Watson’s aid, Holmes focuses on the mystery by questioning each potential suspect, and following clues to a remarkable conclusion.

The book is published by Bloomsbury.

• “Applesauce Weather” by Helen Frost and illustrated by Amy June Bates

This endearing story is told from the perspectives of Faith, Peter and Uncle Arthur, with creative illustrations that bring the story to life. With the fall of the first ripe apple from the tree, siblings Faith and Peter await the arrival of Uncle Arthur. For as long as they can remember, Uncle Arthur has never missed this time of year.

Uncle Arthur is a story teller, and the kids enjoy listening to his tales. But will this be the year he tells them about the initials in the tree? What new stories will he create?

The book, published by Candlewick Press, for a juvenile audience, is a fine read for all ages.

• “Christmas Caramel Murder” by Joanne Fluke.

This enjoyable mystery looks back at a murder that occurred prior to Christmas in Lake Eden, Minn. With Hannah Swenson’s ‘slaydar’ on full alert, she sets out to solve the murder she had discovered. Naturally, there are quite a few suspects, including her bakery partner, Lisa, and Lisa’s husband, Herb, along with some fabulous recipes that you’ll want to try in preparation for next Christmas.

The book is published by Kensington Books.

This month’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from Yak ‘N Yarn and Caregivers Support Group to preschool story time and Larry Snider’s electronics class.

Pick up a copy of the calendar or visit the library’s website at www.rantoul.lib.il.us.



Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.