Some rules for election letters to the editor

Letter writers who wish to submit an epistle regarding a candidate or issue for the April 4 election may do so right up until March 29, the final edition of the Press before the election.

However, no letters will be accepted for print March 29 that include a charge or statement against any candidate. All such letters must be submitted by next week’s (March 22) edition. That will allow any candidate to rebut said statements.

Letters are limited to 300 words per letter. All letters are subject to editing.

No more than three names will be printed on each letter. Letters must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday to appear in that week’s paper.

REQUIRED: Name, address and daytime phone number, to help us verify the authenticity of letters.

news@rantoulpress.com