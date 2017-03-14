Poremba: You’ve got questions; we’ve got answers

Editor’s note: This week Pauline Poremba makes like a pseudo-Tom Kacich with his News-Gazette Mail Bag column. She answers several reader queries with some help.

I receive many phone calls during the day, many of them with questions about local happenings. At times I can answer the questions, and at times I can’t.

Here are three I couldn’t answer, so we put the questions to Rebecca Motley, Rantoul economic development director.



Q: Are they really going to level the old restaurant on Sangamon Avenue and what was once the pharmacy next to it?

A: “I have no idea” was my answer, and that went over like a ton of bricks. The caller was upset and hung up.

Motley responded: “First, if she is referring to the bank building, that (request for proposal) will be done in the next two weeks and will be publicized in hopes we will attract a private redevelopment at that site. A tear-down is not the village first choice, as we do respect its history.”



Q: When is that old school coming down? Do you know how they are going to do this? I thought someone said it would be used for apartments.

A: I answered I never heard that one. So tell me where some of the stories start? Some of them can’t be put in the column due to the content.

Motley’s response: “The Myna Thompson building is owned by Rantoul City Schools. Their board is assembling a sub-committee to look at options, which will include several village staff for input.”

Q: This was the best one of all. The caller said she heard they were putting an amusement park like Six Flags somewhere on the old base.

A: My answer to that was “I wish that were true.” Could you imagine the money and jobs that would happen? The woman said, “I really heard that. Can you get in touch with that person so the editor of the paper could interview them?” I would love to see something like that happen to Rantoul. The young kids would have plenty to do. Just look at how people drive for hours to get there. Something to think about.

Motley’s response: “An amusement park on the base? Well, that’s one I haven’t heard at all. Certainly, we’d look at any private development, but that (probably won’t happen).”



Ham-baked potatoes

Four potatoes, baked

One of diced cooked ham

One can cream of mushroom soup (10 1/2 ounce)

One cup shredded cheddar cheese

Place hot potatoes on a microwave safe plate, cut potato in half and fluff with a fork. Top each potato with one-quarter of the ham. Heat the soup with 1/4 cup of Half and Half.

Heat just until spreadable. Spoon soup over potatoes and top with cheese. Microwave on high for four minutes or until hot.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.