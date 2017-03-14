Fogal: Horses in need can count on SHARE help

RURAL DEWEY — The Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency is an active organization.

In the last article I was going to introduce you to one of our many success stories, Chaos, but he will have to wait. Here is an example of a recent rescue. It is a sad situation but with an positive ending.

I thought it important to show you what we are exposed to, to help these noble animals.

A call came in a month ago on the SHARE abuse line. We were told there were several horses at an abandoned property, with no shelter and in poor condition. The investigation team went out to investigate. We found three horses, two with no shelter and one with access to an old trailer, but feces were so high that he could not get into it.

Two stallions were in small pens with manure 3-4 feet deep The horses had badly overgrown hoofs that caused the legs to be twisted and very difficult to walk. With no shelter in freezing temperatures, barely any access to water and inadequate hay, this was a desperate time.

Legally we have to leave a notice and notify the owner. He contacted us and said he could not afford the care but would try his best. We returned after a period of time and found the situation even worse.

After a followup visit the owner was there and had not complied with our request. One horse was down, and the owner had dragged the horse from the pen. With a gun in his hand he was going to shoot the horse.

He was told to stop, and impound papers were given. Meanwhile the other investigator called 911 because of the gun. Deputies arrived quickly, handcuffed the man and removed him.

The team, in freezing, rainy weather tried desperately for five hours to get the horse back on its feet. Our vet and his tech came out to assist. Banamine was given to prevent shock.

The other horses were watered and fed. After the lengthy struggle the horse would not get up.



The sorrel stallion had to be euthanized. The team tries so very hard to rescue these animals.

The mare and other stallion were taken to SHARE and put in a barn with clean stall with plenty of water, hay and grain. The farrier came and cleaned and shaped their hooves. After a 30-day quarantine they were taken out into the sun and fresh air.

We are still teaching them to trust and accept treats. Treats. A novelty for them.

This is just one example what our rescue does. Our facility has 45 rescued horses. They don’t come to us unless the situation is dire. It’s a great feeling when we have a successful rescue.

SHARE is a non-profit organization; we depend on donations to help these animals. Rural King has been kind enough to let us have a donation jar with which we purchase our grain.

Every donation is helpful and so appreciated.

Next time we will feature Chaos.



Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.