Carpenter: March is unforgiving

It’s fitting that Rantoul’s heartbreaking postseason defeat at the hands of Mahomet-Seymour last Wednesday night came on the first day of March.

That devastating loss was the definition of a March Madness postseason basketball game.

As the two teams’ captains met for the pregame meeting with the officials and coaches — and when the two squads eventually lined up across from each other during the opening tip — the disparity was immediately noticeable. Rantoul was the supremely better-looking team.

Only one M-S player — star guard Cory Noe — would without a doubt start on this Eagles’ team.

As soon as I got a look at the Bulldogs — this was the first game of theirs all year I was able to attend — and looked back at the Eagles, I thought Rantoul would win by 15. That’s what the pure talent level indicated.

I figured it would be a good, fun game with the intense atmosphere of a rivalry rematch in the postseason, and I thought M-S would stick around until the fourth quarter with smart, tough plays but, eventually, that the talent would win out handily. The real test for Rantoul was going to come on Friday when it would match up against Champaign Central in the regional title game.

The Eagles had more height, size, strength, athleticism, and, from the looks of it, just more basketball talent than the Bulldogs. And it showed on the court for most of the night.

The Eagles dominated the first half and controlled most of the game. They were leading M-S from the 2:55 mark of the first quarter until the 50-second mark of the fourth. Counting early leads in the first quarter, the Eagles led for 27 minutes and 25 seconds of a 32-minute game.

But so goes March.

Just ask Michigan State — it’s not always the better, more talented team that wins.

It’s ironic I’m describing the Bulldogs’ win as an upset. On paper, M-S was a higher seed and was ranked No. 1 in The News-Gazette top 10 rankings (Rantoul was No. 5) heading into the game.

But M-S did not have as much talent. It played just as hard as Rantoul did, made some tougher, more hard-nosed plays and played smarter down the stretch. And, many times, that’s all it takes.

Rantoul had no business losing that game. Not to say the Bulldogs didn’t deserve to win. They did. But the Eagles handed it to them with key turnovers and poor decisions in the second half.

To me, it felt like a 12 seed upsetting a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Sometimes, that lower seed just finds a way to win.

One of my friends, an assistant basketball coach for a high school in the area, described it best when he said, “That’s just what Mahomet does. They just scrap and find a way to win.”

It was a classic March Madness game:

— One team had more talent than the other, but the team that played smarter won.

— One team got out to a big lead, got complacent with empty possessions and seemed like it was playing not to lose instead of playing to win. And the other team got desperate, started playing its heart out and erased a deficit in the final minutes (a staple of March Madness).

— One team got a huge shot/game-winner from a player who had struggled most of the game.

— One team got the benefit of some of the officials’ calls (Erick Johnson was called for two carries, one of which was absolutely a carry, but the other was just a bad call). And one team was the recipient of a very, very close call/no-call: When Bradley Hamilton took a one-two step into his huge go-ahead 3-pointer, it was so incredibly close to a travel and may have indeed been one. But I watched the clip I took on my phone about 20 times, and it’s still too close to tell. As the ball hit his hands and he picked up his left foot to rhythmically step into the shot, it was basically simultaneous — literally as close it could be, and that’s with me watching it in slow motion more than a dozen times. I thought the officials did a great job with the no-call there. Along with Duck Gibson’s technical — which I have no opinion on because I didn’t see or hear what he said after the call — those were the four calls that had the biggest impact in a well-officiated game. Or, at least, those are the ones which I remember the most.

There’s no doubt about it. This one will haunt the players, coaches and fans — probably forever.

That’s the beauty and the hardship of March.

In a month famous for postseason basketball, joy and heartbreak go hand-in-hand like peanut butter and jelly. The emotion can change on a dime — one second confidence is shooting through the roof, and the next second you’re staring at the floor wondering where it all went wrong.

The season, though, was still successful in some ways.

The Eagles won 23 games last season and 20 this year to mark the program’s first back-to-back 20-win campaigns since 1964. And they won the Okaw Valley Conference regular season title, finishing with an 8-0 record after a 10-0 run last season.

That’s 18 straight conference wins in the final two seasons of the league’s existence as those five teams (Rantoul, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Unity) shift to the newly formed Illini Prairie Conference next year along with five other schools (Bloomington Central Catholic, Illinois Valley Central, Olympia, Pontiac and Prairie Central).

But still, the goal this year wasn’t just 20 games and an undefeated conference season. The main goal was a regional championship that Rantoul boys basketball hasn’t tasted in six years.

Rantoul has a very successful basketball program with some rich history. But a successful basketball program is judged on what it does in the postseason.

As Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs put it: “I hate to sound so negative, but the postseason counts for so much. I mean, that’s what you play the whole season for. To me, it really isn’t a successful season because of losing the first game in regionals.”

That’s the thing about the one-and-done high school and college postseason format. It’s so unbelievably entertaining, heart-pounding, great and terrible all at the same time.

It’s not always about who’s better. Oftentimes, it’s about who has one really good game, or who has one really bad game.

I truly believe that if Rantoul and Mahomet-Seymour played 10 times this season that Rantoul would win seven, probably eight, times.

But that’s what comes with the month of March. Even if one team is more talented on paper, all it takes is one crazy string of plays, or one wild shot to fall, for an upset to happen.

That’s the beauty — and ugliness — of March Madness.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.