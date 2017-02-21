Reeder: Classic Illinois politics started long ago

SPRINGFIELD – This month, we honor all presidents, but here in Illinois we are especially fond of Abraham Lincoln, with whom I happen to share a birthday.

If you grow up in Illinois sharing a birthday with our state’s martyred saint, expect to be thoroughly indoctrinated in Lincoln lore.

When I was a kid, I read every Lincoln biography in the school library, had a picture of Honest Abe thumb-tacked to my bedroom bulletin board and could rattle off Lincoln trivia the way other boys can recite baseball statistics.

When I was 8, I wanted to go to Gettysburg — not Disney World

Other states have nicknamed themselves after their crops, heritage or natural attributes. Illinois, on the other hand, is the only one that identifies itself with a person — thanks to state Sen. Fred Hart of Streator who in 1955 sponsored legislation designating the state as the “Land of Lincoln.”

Here in Springfield, Lincoln has been given almost messianic qualities — preserver of the union, liberator of the slaves, the great emancipator.

In many ways, Lincoln is the glue that holds together the state’s identity.

Ask a Texan where she’s from and she’ll say “Texas.”

Ask the same question of an Illinoisan and you more than likely will hear: “Chicago,” “the suburbs” or “downstate.”

Illinois has long been a divided state with a political heritage that would make Al Capone blush.

And culturally the divide is even greater. Folks in the northeastern part of the state live like they are in New York City, and down in deep southern Illinois it’s like rural Alabama. Lincoln has become the touchstone that joins the state. His life reflects the contradictions Illinois.

His most famous act — the Emancipation Proclamation — was the classic Illinois political move.

It freed slaves only in areas controlled by the Confederacy — but not in areas under union control.

It looked high-minded and statesman like. But the proclamation’s immediate value was as a public relations ploy.

Secretary of State William Seward said, at the time, “We show our sympathy with slavery by emancipating slaves where we cannot reach them and holding them in bondage where we can set them free.”

An Illinois politician motivated by public relations rather than public policy?

Maybe the current members of the Illinois General Assembly are just following in the steps of Lincoln.

Somehow, I don’t think history will be as kind.



Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist. He works as a freelance reporter in the Springfield area and produces the podcast Suspect Convictions. He can be reached at ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.