Poremba: Make someone's day, every day

Wouldn’t it be great if everyone found someone to give a pat on the back and say thank you for your help?

I will share one of those stories with you. As shoppers, we walk into a store and start looking for something and just can’t find the item. Other times we walk into a store and the manager will greet the customer and try to help them

In this case I called the store and asked for the store manager and was very surprised to get an answer quickly from the manager.

She was very kind and listened to what I had to say, then she took my name and phone number and said she would call me back before the end of her work day. She did just that and straightened everything out.

So, Fallon Carruthers, manager of Walgreens in Rantoul, I thank you for the time you took to help me. It was much appreciated.

I would also like to thank the wonderful people from St. Malachy Church who gave of their valuable time to bring me holy communion, and some of them saw me in the worst state.

At this time I am starting to feel better, so I am going to take it slow and make sure I do.

I was told today that Isabel Brown died Monday, Feb. 6, Please say a prayer.

Her two daughters, her husband and her mother died before her. They all lived on Englewood in Rantoul.

No recipe this week



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.



