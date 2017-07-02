Carpenter: Gibson, Williams deserve all-area, POY discussion

Duck Gibson stepped to the line in the final seconds of Rantoul’s 52-48 win over Centennial to knock down a pair of key free throws to ice the game last Tuesday. Gibson tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Chargers.

Many of the game stories I have written this season on Rantoul’s boys basketball team have been marked by a common theme.

The recaps have centered around either Duck Gibson or Kevin Williams.

Whether it’s Gibson adjusting to his new position as the Eagles point guard, or if he is busy locking down St. Joseph-Ogden’s elite scorer, Brandon Trimble, and becoming a human highlight reel, the senior has earned the spotlight cast on him.

Or take Williams over the past couple weeks.

The senior forward was benched for the first half against Unity two weeks ago, yet came back with a vengeance to blow up for 22 points over the last two quarters. Williams then put on a show against St. Thomas More last Tuesday, coming three assists shy of a triple-double. And in a huge overtime win over Monticello on Friday night, he exploded for 35 points and 15 rebounds.

There’s an understandable reason for why they have been the focus of many game stories this year.

They. Are. Good.

The Eagles have gotten great contributions all around this season — there’s no doubting that. But what these two seniors have been doing night in and night out has been remarkable.

There is no shortage of area talent, but Gibson and Williams are one of the deadliest one-two punches in the area, and both deserve to be named as first-team members of The News-Gazette All-Area team that will come out at season’s end.

In fact, they both should be on the short list of the Area Player of the Year discussion. I’m not saying either of them should win the award because there are a ton of great players in the area. For my money, Hoopeston’s Trey Layden is the frontrunner right now for how he has been leading the Cornjerkers to a historic season.

But still, both should be right up towards the top for POY and area first-teamers.

Here’s a snapshot of their seasonal averages (keep in mind that I do not have stats from the two games against Peoria Notre Dame or Mt. Zion):

Gibson: 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.1 turnovers, 2.4 steals (21 games)

Williams: 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.7 turnovers, 2.0 steals (20 games)



One of the biggest arguments against this pair’s success — and the Eagles’ overall team success — is that they play a weak schedule filled with 2A teams.

It’s true that Rantoul does not have a challenging 3A conference to contend with, although the 2A teams in the Okaw Valley Conference are still nothing to turn your nose up to.

St. Joseph-Ogden (17-6) won last year’s 2A state championship and still feature one of the state’s top bucket-getters in Trimble, the Gazette’s reigning Area Player of the Year.

Monticello (14-5) has plenty of size and athletes as well, some of whom helped the Sages get to the 3A football state semifinals in 2016. They have showcased that talent in two down-to-the-wire finishes against Rantoul this year.

Unity (8-10) and St. Thomas More (9-12) each have its own talented leaders in JT Wheeler (Unity) and Albion Francis and D.J. Lee (STM).

And overall, the Eagles have played some quality teams on their schedule. Through 23 games, they hold a 17-6 record and are 5-0 in the OVC.



23 games: 4A (two games, 1-1), 3A (10 games, 7-3), 2A (10 games, 8-2), 1A (one game, 1-0)



With the schedule being balanced between the 3A and 2A class divisions, Gibson and Williams have each seen an array of different competition across the state.

I broke down their splits against the competition.

NOTE: Williams was suspended for the Mt. Zion (3A) game, and against Chicago Harper (1A) he tried battling a back injury but only played a couple minutes before coming out, so I did not factor in that game’s stats.

And again, I do not have stats for the Peoria Notre Dame or Mt. Zion games. Gibson has played in all 23 games this year.





Gibson vs. 4A (two games): 15.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 5.0 turnovers, 2.0 steals

3A (eight games): 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.9 turnovers, 3.0 steals

2A (10 games): 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 turnovers, 2.1 steals

1A (one game): 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, two turnovers, two steals





Williams vs. 4A (two games): 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 turnovers, 1.5 steals

3A (eight games): 15.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.3 turnovers, 1.9 steals

2A (10 games): 18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 4.0 turnovers, 2.1 steals



Obviously, the only big discrepancy between the 2A and 3A levels for each player is in points per game. The numbers even show that Gibson has played some of his best games against a higher level.

As for Williams, his ppg average is skewed by the 35-point outburst versus the Sages (he was scoring 16.4 ppg prior to that matchup). Also skewed a bit are the numbers against 4A teams, as Williams was ejected in the third quarter against Centennial.

Across the board, though, it’s not as if their level of play drops off dramatically just because they’re playing 3A Sterling instead of 2A Unity.

If Gibson’s or Williams’ splits were dramatically disparate (e.g. 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game against 2A schools and 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game against 3A teams), there would be a cause to question the validity of each one’s overall stats.

But if you’re going to try and use the argument that they should be docked for playing lesser competition, get a different argument.

In all likelihood, both of them will not end up as first-teamers. There is just too much area talent for both to earn spots.

So, what does it come down to? A coin flip?

Both have given the Eagles huge lifts on offense.

Gibson can rise and fire on a jumper and has incredible leaping ability — something defenders have discovered this year as the guard has posterized at least two opposing players.

His vertical leap and shooting style are similar to former Northern Iowa star, Wes Washpun. Just like Washpun, Gibson doesn’t have a quick release, but he skies so high in the air on jumpers that defenders are unable to block it.

He also gets it done on the defensive end — whether it’s hounding the ball handler into turnovers, or getting up high for blocks.

Williams can take over on the offensive end at any time. Several games this season have featured the Eagles force feeding him the ball down low on the block or in the middle of the lane to the 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward to go to work.

He could have six points at halftime and then easily explode for 10 quick ones over the first five possessions of the third quarter.

And his length and strength has caused plenty of problems for driving guards who test him in the lane.

So, if only one can go on the area first team, who is it?

Personally, I go with Gibson — by the smallest of margins — and my personal point guard bias was the deciding factor.

Point guard is the most important position in basketball. It’s the No. 1 leadership position outside of the head coach. The point guard needs to be a floor general who is an extension of the coach on the court.

When I talked with Eagles coach Brett Frerichs at the beginning of the year, we discussed at length how Gibson was going to develop and adjust to his new point guard role after serving as a shooting guard his whole career.

Frerichs said he was more prone to yell at whoever the point guard is because he expects the most out of that position.

Williams, though, can also take control of a game — as seen in those Unity and STM games. When the Eagles had their backs against the wall against Unity, it was Williams who brought them home in the driver’s seat.

Both can take over a game in different ways — Williams in the post carving defenders up in the paint; Gibson with his leadership and savvy.

In the end, it’s a toss-up. But I’ll take Gibson.

I can’t emphasize enough how crucial of a position the point guard spot is for a team, and he provides exactly what they need on offense and defense. Outside of a quarterback in football, it’s the most important position in sports (which is why a point guard is nicknamed “the quarterback on the court”).

Frerichs hates that he has to leave Gibson on the court for so long, but he knows he has to. Whenever he gets taken out, the offense gets discombobulated (Friday night was the most recent example) and has significantly less direction.

Obviously, both Gibson and Williams are crucial to this team’s success. They often feed off each other, and with the adversity and injuries the Eagles have faced they have had to play even bigger roles. But Gibson still gets my edge for team MVP by a hair.

There are still plenty of games to be played this season, and reinforcements are arriving.

Kevonte Williams has been suiting up and not playing, but he should be cleared to play soon following a broken left hand that has kept him out of action since Dec. 28.

And Onycai Lawson should be ready once the postseason comes.

Even though Gibson and Williams will have some of the pressure lifted off of them, don’t be surprised if the offense continues to run mainly through them.

They’ve earned it.

