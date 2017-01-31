Carpenter: Sports are painful (aka 1,700 words to complain about my losing teams)

Many of you know by now that I am a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.

That also means that many of you know I’m suffering through sports depression right now.

The quick recap: My girlfriend and I went to the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game Jan. 15.

The Chiefs played a horrendous game all around but still gave themselves a chance to pull it out.

Trailing 18-10 in the fourth quarter, KC quarterback Alex Smith (who, for the record, did not play as bad as every single NFL “expert” says he did) led a comeback drive late in the game.

Running back Spencer Ware scored a touchdown with less than three minutes left, and Smith connected with Dwayne Harris for a game-tying two-point conversion. But the Chiefs were called for holding, nixing the two-pointer. Their next attempt failed, and they ended up losing.

Brutally heartbreaking.

When Ware crossed the goal line, I had never screamed louder in my life. When Harris hauled that pass in, I yelled even louder. But the millisecond I started screaming, I saw the yellow penalty flag, and my heart sank because I knew what the call was — there were two Steelers defenders on the ground and a flag next to them. Ninety-nine percent of the time, that’s going to indicate a hold.

Before the official even got on the PA system to announce the call, I was sitting down with my head in my hands. Shocked.

While the final seconds ticked off, I sat down and stared straight into the back of the chair in front of me. I felt sick to my stomach. I’m not exaggerating when I say that I almost threw up.

I’ve never cried when my teams have lost any game in the past, but that was the closest I’ve ever come.

Up to that point, the most painful sports memories I had were (in order):

1) My junior year of high school my basketball team trailed by two on our senior night. I had a great game up to that point, but that’s not what I’ll remember. With under three seconds left, I caught a pass and went to go up for a game-winning 3-pointer. A defender ran at me and jumped to block the shot. I lifted my feet barely off the ground and came back down with the ball still in my hands. Travel. Game over. The definition of “not clutch.”

2) Illini basketball losing in the national championship game to North Carolina.

3) Chiefs blowing a 38-10 second half lead to the Colts in a 45-44 playoff loss in 2014 in the second-worst blown lead in NFL playoff history.

4) Illini basketball losing to Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on an absolutely horrendous call late in the game in 2013.

5) Illinois State football losing in the 2015 national championship game by four points after scoring a go-ahead TD with 1:38 left in the game. Just two months later, the Redbird basketball team blew a 14-point halftime lead in a loss to Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Championship game that would have sent ISU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998.

The loss two weeks ago was worse than all of those combined — by far.

As soon as the playoff field was set, I told people we were going to lose to Pittsburgh, but I had hope — which is why I forked up the money to buy the playoff tickets.

We were seven rows up behind the end zone — the same end zone of the horrific two-point catch that might as well have been dropped. Being there 15 yards away from Ware’s TD and 10 yards from Harris’ catch, and having all of the hope when we started making that comeback, made it so much more painful.

If we had lost 18-10 without that final drive, it would’ve stung, but it would’ve been more acceptable.

If the same outcome had played out, but instead we had made that drive on the other end of the field in an 18-16 loss, it would have been mortifying — but still not quite as hard of a pill to swallow.

But having a clear line of sight and being so desperately close to that play made it even more devastating.

Not to sound like “whoa is me,” but...whoa is me.

I am notorious for having horrible luck.

- Going to Subway, forgetting my wallet in the car and by the time I come back in, at least 10 people have gotten in front of me in line

- Hitting nine consecutive red lights, and then getting stuck waiting for a train to pass, while I’m running late to a game.

- Hurrying home to catch the final 30 seconds of a close game but the batteries in the remote are dead, so I end up missing the finish.

Those are just a few of the countless examples of bad luck I’ve dealt with.

I’ve always complained about my bad luck to my friends and girlfriend, and they would roll their eyes and assume I was exaggerating.

Then they witnessed it firsthand time and again. It’s gotten to be a punch line labeled “#ZacksLuck” when something goes wrong. My friends have laughed and told me multiple times something along the lines of “I thought you were just being whiny, but now I know what you mean,” in reference to my luck.

I would be remiss if I didn’t say that I’m grateful that the bad luck so far has been limited to minor things (knock on wood). There haven’t been any major negative events in my life associated with bad luck — just the numerous occasions where I name my “Players to Watch” for a certain game, only to have them not suit up (e.g.

A player getting scratched from the lineup on game day because he rolled his ankle an hour before kickoff…something that actually happened). Obviously, that’s worse luck for the player in that situation, but hopefully you get my point.

It’s just that sort of bad luck throughout my life with little things and sports-related events that makes it so perfect that I’m a Chiefs fan.

Sports fandom when you’re young is developed in five different ways:

1) Proximity — If you live near Chicago, you’ll probably grow up a Bulls, Bears, etc. fan.

2) Heredity — If your dad or mom loves the Dolphins and watches them play every Sunday, there’s a good chance you’re going to become a Dolphins fan.

3) Exposure — On national television in primetime every other Sunday? Cowboys fans unite.

4) Stardom — Example: I became a Lakers fan because of Kobe Bryant. Another example: “I’m not a Cavs fan. I’m a LeBron fan.”

5) Success — There’s no reason for someone born and raised in central Illinois to become a Patriots or Steelers fan. But when they’re winning constantly, and are on TV all the time, it’s easy to see why an 8- or 9-year-old would come to root for a team seven or 15 hours away from where they live.

My NFL fanhood was developed due to the latter.

I became a Chiefs fan when I was 9 years old because they started 9-0 in 2003 behind Dante Hall’s kick returns and Priest Holmes’ rushing attack. My older brother, Jonathan, and his friends were in high school. I remember his friend, Cody Birky, telling me that if I was a true Chiefs fan, then I had to be a Chiefs fan the rest of my life.

“So what?” I thought. Obviously I’m going to root for them because that’s my team.

Fourteen years later, and I’m miserable.

The Chiefs are one of the biggest jokes and frauds of a franchise when it comes to the postseason. It doesn’t matter one iota how great a regular season they had. They will without fail…FAIL in the postseason.

No. 1 seed at 13-3? Lost to the Colts in the Divisional Round (2003).

No. 2 seed at 12-4? Lost to the Steelers in the Divisional Round (2017).

No. 5 seed with a 38-10 lead in the third quarter? Lost to the Colts in the Wild Card Round (2014).

They literally had the worst playoff losing streak in NFL history at eight games, having not won a playoff game since 1993 (!), until last season.

I have ZERO faith in the Chiefs when it comes to the playoffs.

I will root my heart out for them every regular season game, and I’ll yell even louder come playoff time. But I will never, ever, ever have any shred or glimmer of hope any more of them winning a playoff game of any significance (last year’s 30-0 win over the Texans barely counts. That Texans team was terrible).

This year was the year to hope, and I hoped my little heart out, but I am done — I truly wish I could take notes from all of you loyal Cubs fans, but I can’t.

I will never, for the rest of my life, forget that play, and I will never get over it.

I have voiced my opinion on how amazing sports can be, but I’ve never really talked about how painfully unbearable and unforgiving they can be.

I will never stop watching Chiefs games on TV or stop streaming them on my laptop — something I’ve been relegated to doing for years since CBS broadcasts Steelers-Ravens games instead of a Chiefs game, even though Kansas City is nearly two hours closer to the central Illinois viewing area than Pittsburgh.

I will always be cheering hard for them, but I’m not stupid when it comes to the playoffs. I’ve accepted now that they will never, in my lifetime or anyone’s lifetime, win a Super Bowl.

I can never make that six-hour drive to Kansas City filled with promise and hope, then make the seemingly 47-hour drive back after a loss like that.

That’s how painful sports can be — and how hurtful it can be cheering for the “wrong” team your entire life.

Why couldn’t I have grown up a Patriots fan?

