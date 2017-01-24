Carpenter: Ready for the postseason

Last week was the first time in my young career that I have had the opportunity to cover a game every single day.

With conference tournaments underway and still regular season games going on, there was no shortage of competition. And it was phenomenal.

Out of the six games I watched, two on Saturday, five of them were either thrilling, entertaining or down-to-the-wire.

On Monday, the Fisher boys battled their biggest rival, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, to a 61-52 loss at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington. It was a back-and-forth thriller that was tied at 52 when GCMS’ Tucker Cribbett hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute to go in the second round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference game.

Tuesday’s game was a blowout 79-58 Rantoul boys win over Charleston. But it was still full of high-flying, up-and-down action. And the school’s first-ever Hall of Fame game, which welcomed back 26 members of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame, complete with slick 1990s throwback uniforms, added for some extra cool flair.

Wednesday featured a low-scoring Fisher girls game in which it looked like the No. 9-seed Bunnies would run away with a win over No. 13 Lexington. But the Minutemen clawed their way back into it, and with 4:30 left in the game and the scored tied at 34, Fisher freshman Sidney Hood, who had missed her previous six shots in the game, made her lone basket — the biggest one of the night — to give the Bunnies a 37-34 cushion in an eventual 44-39 win.

Thursday featured the best game I’ve covered this year.

Fisher’s Zach Griffith and LeRoy’s Nick Perry showed up and showed off in big ways. They traded basket after basket, seemingly making everything they put up on every trip down the floor. The scoring was almost starting to get out of hand when I turned to Fisher Athletic Director Jon Kelly and said, “This is awesome.”

Griffith finished with 31 points, bested barely by the 37 points of Perry, and the Bunnies’ Jaden Jones-Watkins burned the Panthers for 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers in a 70-69 heartbreaker that was a beauty to watch.

Friday night featured the most anticpated game of the week when the area’s leading scorer Brandon Trimble (33.0 points per game) and St. Joseph-Ogden came to town.

Honestly, I figured it was going to be a shootout in the 60s or 70s, with Trimble coming in and dropping bucket after bucket. But he netted “only” 21 points, putting up 22 shots to do so. Rantoul senior Duck Gibson stole the show. He was a monster on offense and defense. His dunk, 3-pointers, hustle plays and spectacular defense on Trimble made him a one-man “highlight reel,” as his coach Brett Frerichs said.

After Saturday morning’s 40-23 El Paso-Gridley win over the Fisher girls, I drove over to the Shirk Center to watch the third-place game of the HOIC Tournament as a spectator.

My alma mater, GCMS, outlasted EPG in a 43-39 defensive battle that also came down to the wire. The Titans came within a point, 40-39, in the final minutes, and they had a chance for a game-tying 3-pointer before the Falcons squeaked it out.

I love the intensity of non-round robin conference tournaments and rivalry games, and there was plenty of that to go around last week. Those five games, especially Thursday’s and Friday’s, have me itching for the best month of the year — March.

As many of you know, it’s always been about my favorite sporting event, and favorite holiday, March Madness. But now will be the added mix of the high school postseason.

Of course, a lot of the postseason games to cover in the area will take place in February, but it’s still going to have the “win or go home” atmosphere that I love so much about college basketball in February.

And, hey, if we’re all lucky, maybe we’ll get to see Rantoul Hall of Famer Kareem Richardson, the basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, work some March magic and get his University of Missouri-Kansas City team into the NCAA Tournament.

After all, February is where high school basketball dreams are made, and March is where those dreams become even bigger for college players.

Plus, it’s the only time of year where I can get away with watching 48 games in four days.

