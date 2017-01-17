Carpenter: Lawson's character more than admirable

During my time as a sports editor and football beat writer at Illinois State University’s campus newspaper, The Vidette, I had my share of unique and entertaining stories to cover.

I covered the Redbird basketball team’s upset of then-No. 21 Wichita State on Feb. 6 and the ensuing court storming, saw the football team rise to as high as No. 2 in the Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 rankings, and wrote several handsful of feature stories throughout my career as a student journalist.

By far my favorite story to cover, though, was a story on a pair of ISU defensive backs who were pulling double duty.

Drashane Glass and La’Darius Newbold each had their respective ups and downs on the field — Glass as a safety, Newbold as a cornerback — but the one thing they put above football, school or anything else was fatherhood.

Glass, father to then-3-year-old Jayden, and Newbold, father to then-1-year-old Kennedy and then-newborn Jaden, were playing the part of football players when I approached each of them for their respective interviews.

I still remember that it was a hot September day in Normal, and they had just wrapped up what looked like an exhausting practice preparing for a game against Northern Iowa. They each had the tough looks written across their faces, until I told them what the interview was regarding.

Almost from the moment they were asked about their fatherhood and what it meant to them, each one began to smile and shake his head while looking at the ground.

Both of them were happier than anything to talk about their kids, and I specifically remember Newbold beaming while talking about how Jaden eats and sleeps a lot before saying, “(Fatherhood) is honestly the best thing that ever happened to me. It changed my life. It gives me extra motivation.”

So, when I heard that Rantoul boys basketball forward Onycai Lawson was himself preparing to become a father — his girlfriend, Alayah, is set to give birth to their daughter, Aaliyah in either late February or early March — I was interested. And then I found out he isn’t just happy to become a father — he is ecstastic.

After I congratulated him on the new baby daughter about to enter his life, Lawson’s face immediately lit up.

And honestly? That kind of attitude could not be more amazing to me.

As a man, you are taught plenty of life lessons about morality, but probably the biggest lesson you learn is to never run away from your problems. Instead, attack them head on with full force.

If you’re struggling to make money, keep working harder.

If you’re having trouble with the loved ones in your life, talk it out.

If you’re about to be a father, you better try your hardest to become the best parent you can be.

That’s why when I see Lawson glow and say, “I’ve always thought it was a blessing. If I’m having a kid, I can’t be mad or sad about it. I’m going to always be happy and joyful about it — regardless of how old I am or what I’m going through. If you’re having a child, that should be a blessing to you. That’s something that continues your whole life,” it impresses me to the fullest extent.

Despite the stressful times that will await an 18-year-old parent about to graduate high school — and trust me, after talking to him, it’s clear to see he knows it’s not about to be all roses — he’s still happy. He knows there will be hard days ahead, but that’s what comes with stepping up and being a man — fighting through the difficult curveballs life throws at you (as painfully cliche as that sounds).

When Lawson and I spoke, we talked briefly about the J. Cole song “Lost Ones,” the emotionally devastating song that tells the real-life story of the rapper and his girlfriend’s inner and outer battle of whether or not to go through with a pregnancy at a young age. The senior said he listens to J. Cole all the time because he can relate to the songs he produces.

And then there was a similiar, yet incredibly, different song that he and I did not talk about by Macklemore — for the record, an artist whose work I hate other than this song, — titled “Growing Up.”

Macklemore talks about how scared he is to become a father to a new baby girl, but how excited he is to teach her and watch her grow throughout her life.

The song is anchored by the line, “I’ll be patient, one more month. You’ll wrap your fingers ‘round my thumb.” When I recently listened to it again, it was impossible not to think of Lawson’s situation.

His mindset going into the birth of a daughter is definitely refreshing to hear. With all of the stories in the world of fathers essentially abandoning their responsibilities as a parent, the fact that he plans on being right there every step of the way is uplifting.

It just goes to show how honorable and mature a young man can still become.

