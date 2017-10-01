Visel: A new year’s library resolution

As you welcome in the new year, resolve to include frequent visits to our Rantoul Public Library. From books, movies and music to exciting and out-of-the-ordinary, fun events, the library really is the heart of our community.

On Monday, Jan. 9, and again on Jan. 23 and 30, be sure to shop the Friends of the Library’s corner shelves, where bags of books are just $2 a bag. These mini book sales will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.

Further, the Friends of the Rantoul Library will offer a Big Bag O’ Books Sale encore, from Sunday, Jan. 15, to Saturday, Jan. 21. The hours for this sale are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Bring your own bags to fill for $2. You’ll find books, music and movies that have been recently donated. Each day, additional items will be placed on the shelves and table as space allows.

Also available are the Friends of the Library’s attractive, re-usable canvas totes for $10, which you can then fill for free. There are also Friends gifts certificates for use during the sale or during the year at the Friends’ corner shelves.

The Writers Group will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

During this first session for 2017, the creative writers will discuss a variety of ways to strengthen their compositions and provide helpful feedback.

It’s free to join the Writers Group, and everyone is welcome.

T’ n ‘T Makers will meet from 3:30-5 Tuesday, Jan. 10. A clever card craft is planned for teens and tweens to create. It’s fun, and it’s free.

Everyone is invited to join in the freestyle card making Thursday, Jan. 12.

From 7-8:30 p.m., you can make use of the various stamps, embossers and other tools to design cards of your choice in the comfort of the library.

A special Monday matinee will feature the 2016 movie “Pete’s Dragon,” starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Rated PG, “Pete’s Dragon” is tells the adventures of the orphaned

Pete and his best friend Elliot, who just happens to be a dragon. It’s a fine family film of fantasy, and it’s free to see at the library.

The library’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from the weekly Caregivers Support Group and Preschool Story Time to Yarn ‘N Yak and Larry Snider’s electronics class.

Pick up a copy of the calendar or peruse the calendar of events at the library’s website: www.rantoul.lib.il.us.

Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.



Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.