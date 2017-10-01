Poremba: Death of Martha Wolf a loss to the community

I am asking for prayers for John Wolf. He lost his wife, Martha. She was a lovely person and taught art at Rantoul Township High School.

Many of her students really liked her and the things she taught them. I was talking to one of her students, and she explained how Martha had the teens put Vaseline all over their face so she could put the rest of the mixture over the Vaseline to make a face mask.

Martha and John made a beautiful couple, and their kindness was seen daily.

I want to wish George Papametro good luck for taking on the downtown. I hope all his ideas blend well.

When you are listening to the news on television, and what they are saying takes your breath away, just consider this information possibly a rumor until you check it out.

I heard on a local news channel that a police department was given the OK to shoot a dog if it was barking.

It turns out that it was about another story of a search inside a home. A friend of mine asked me to look it up on Snopes.com, and my sister also has a site she checks out. It is called factcheck.org. They both tell the truth.

I was so surprised to know that the news on television is not as accurate as I once thought.

Well, my friends, the new year is here. I wish every one a happy new year.



Steak Bake Italiano

Two pounds of lean round steak

Two teaspoons Italian seasoning

One teaspoon garlic salt

Two 15-ounce cans of stewed tomatoes

Cut the steak in serving-size pieces. In a skillet place 2 tablespoons of olive oil, brown the meat on both sides and place in a 9-x-13 baking dish.

In a bowl mix tomatoes, Italian seasonings and garlic salt. Mix well and pour over the steak.

Cover and bake at 325 degrees for one hour serve with tossed salad and crisp garlic bread.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.