Kelley: Discovering who people really are

My husband has a knack for being a good listener, remembering names and taking an avid interest in others.

His conversationalist spirit is contagiously fun and sets the mood so that when we are at a business, we are never typical customers but rather the type who really get to know and consider the worth of people we encounter.

A little restaurant that we’ve frequented over the years has given us the opportunity to really talk with the wait staff. There’s a writer, a musician, those who were down on their luck and starting over, and those with impressive university degrees who are now pursuing other efforts, waiting for their real career while making a living which in essence can also become someone’s career.

It causes me to ponder again, who are we really? When someone asks what we do, does your mind quickly resort to your position at your employer? What if you’re retired or a full-time homemaker? Do those titles define your worth?

I think out of necessity most people are just stuck in the making-ends-meet mode, though they may have higher aspirations.

As an example, one of the finest chefs and photographers that I’ve ever met is my brother-in-law, though his paid job is an installer/repair technician for a mobile carrier. While that’s the role that meets the financial needs for his family, that’s not the defining role that I think of when his name comes to mind.

I’m still not entirely sure of my own answers to these questions. In my mind, I’m still the same girl that I was at 18 with many of the same interests.

Though my initial goals, to be married with children and a home, have thankfully been realized, this doesn’t fully sum up who I’d like to be or who I envision myself to be.

Sometimes I feel like the little doll on the Island of Misfit Toys as she laments “I don’t have any dreams left to dream” because the realities of life take such a strong hold at times that I can’t envision what it was that I wanted in the first place.

Life is slipping away faster with each year, and I want to fully embrace and make the most of my abilities and not to just settle but to become fully who I envisioned from the beginning, which is an artist, a naturalist and a writer who seeks to create.

Discovering who other people truly are, enlightens us on how we see the world around us, instilling a keener awareness of our own reality and seeing that we don’t always have to have everything figured out to find satisfaction in the moment.

It entirely changes the way you see and relate to others. The waiter is now a Hemingway working on his latest novel in the darkness of the midnight hour; the sales clerk is a mom who attends night school while raising three children; your co-worker is an established musician who plays in a little jazz club on weekends; my co-worker owns a record label that specializes in digitally remastering music and has won a Grammy Award (that’s actually true).

The point is, we don’t really know who anyone is until we truly take the time to get to know him or her. It’s then that we view others beyond their surface role where we find the depth of what makes us human.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.