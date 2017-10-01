Evans: Bringing out memories with the holidays

The holidays are such a great time to reconnect with family and friends.

Getting back together with the Evans crew is always a treat — even though a couple of the 14-member family usually miss the New Year’s weekend celebration. We all actually get along pretty well, and there’s a lot of laughter, stories, jokes, lies, updates and tears when we do gather for the annual holiday event.

We have quite a mix of political and religious views, how to raise your family opinions, and competition is huge as NOBODY likes to lose. That’s true no matter what you’re playing — Monopoly, Bingo, Spoons, cards or even just in plain ol’ conversation.

As kids, we were pretty innovative, sometimes with imaginations that made some neighbors and friends wonder if we were all crazy or descendants from the Albert Einstein family.

One masterpiece we thought up as kids (not sure really which one of us) was a game called the Salt Shaker Tournament – something we seemed to play at major holidays on the large kitchen table, where everyone gathered to eat maybe an hour or two earlier. It became very competitive as we sometimes even played for money – everyone pitching in a dime or a quarter to play. Big bucks!

The object of the game was to take a salt shaker and try to get it the closest to the edge without going over. Sort of a makeshift shuffle board tourney – but with only one puck – a salt shaker. If I remember right, a person had three, maybe up to five shots at it and anyone getting, yes, an “edger” across the 7 or 8 feet of table was usually tough to beat.

Ties did take place and, yes, people did get “edgers,” where the sale shaker was hanging over the edge, still standing, no less, although it counted as well if it was on its side, although a standing edger was the ultimate feat.

It was truly a game of touch and skill. The key to it was getting over that little bump or two in the middle of the table where that extra leaf had been installed. Sometimes a shaker would hit that bump and fall over. Other times, it would slow it down enough to get you closest to the edge, slipping across the spilled salt.

As you can see, we didn’t have much as kids, but we always made fun out of simple things like that.

One of the things I used to play as a boy was baseball, creating a makeshift diamond and using crayons or pencils as bats and maybe a little rubber ball or marble. Using my imagination, I would pretend to play a game, with my team always winning, not matter who they were playing.

Back then, I was a San Francisco Giants fan because of guys like Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and even Bobby Bonds. It was a bummer when the morning paper didn’t have their score because they were a West coast team.

My Giants could beat anyone in my mind, and I would play on the floor for hours imagining the hits and the outs, with a crowd noise I would create by saying “AHHHHH!” My sisters used to give me a hard time about it, but it never stopped me from playing.

So, this year for Christmas, my sister Linda, who is just a year younger, gave me a real baseball game like the one I once imagined. She said it reminded her of those days and when I used to play my make-shift baseball game.



Learning trust

Another great thing about the holidays is talking to relatives you haven’t seen in a while. On Christmas Day, we sat across from a nephew who now lives in Utah and is an engineer for a bicycle company. Just 29, this kid’s been all over the world — Europe, Brazil, Hawaii and even biked from the East Coast to the West Coast, taking “early retirement” from a job with Mercedez-Benz in Indianapolis a few years ago after graduating from Iowa State.

“Why don’t you do something with your life. Matt?” I teased the single outdoorsman, who truly loves to ski, bike, hike and snowboard. He said his next goal is to climb Mt. Denali in Alaska.

Curious, I asked him what was the one thing he learned when he biked across America, an event that took him several months.

Surprisingly, he said, “Trust.”

“You could trust anyone. And they trusted you.”

He gave an example of when he was near Mt. Zion National Park and didn’t want to take three days to bike it, but did want to see it. A stranger he was staying with — many people invited him into their home for an evening, a hot shower and a good night’s rest — actually told him to take his car and go see it.

“He actually handed me his keys and said he’d find another way to work,” Matt told us. “I could have drove off and never returned.”

Of course, the owner of the car also was holding Matt’s precious bike and belongings, so he wasn’t really all that crazy. Matt told us how people sometimes would go off to work and leave him in their home to grab a snack or a bite to eat before taking off again.

“I’d be in their home, all alone,” he said.

But people trusted Matt, and this young man learned something about mankind he’d never anticipated — trust in each other. He never once had a bad experience on that trip. What a wonderful experience!

Onward, upward.



Tim Evans is general manager of News-Gazette Community Newspapers, including this newspaper, and can be reached at tevans@news-gazette.com or 217-840-8704.