Porter: Grandparents, grandkids a good fit

By DAVID PORTER

For Rantoul Press



Warning: This is a doting grandpa story. I don’t know how I ended up with the smartest, funniest, cutest grandkid in the history of the world, but when you’re a grandparent, it happens.

Benjamin is 2. He’s actually more enthralled with his grandmother than he is with me. I’m merely a conduit to his grandmother. Every time I visit him by myself, his first words are not “hello” or “hi, Grandpa.” It’s, “Where’s Grandma?”

Grandma took him for a walk, and they walked through wet grass. She said, “My feet are getting wet. Are yours?”

“No,” he said.

“Really? Your feet aren’t getting wet? Mine are.”

“No,” he said. “My shoes.”

He’s very communicative and articulate, but, being 2, there are some words he doesn’t say quite right. He sometimes drops his Rs and slurs his S’s into Sh. So, I have great fun getting him to say things that sound funny when he mispronounces them. Like, “Benjamin, have you ever seen a bull sit?”

“A bull sit?” he responds but with his toddler slur. Yeah, his mother loves that. There are more, but you get the point.

We had great fun this past weekend when he visited for an overnight stay. Jennie fixed him up with kitchen utensils to play with in the bathtub. He stirred a pot of bathwater with a wooden spoon and said, “I chef. I chef.” He came up with that on his own; apparently, he has picked up the word “chef” somewhere.

I know it’s not groundbreaking communications, but it’s just so darn fun when they start talking and amaze us with all they know.

He’s also very interested in how things work and figured out pretty quickly how to turn the lights on and off on the Christmas tree. This period of discovery fascinates me.

We took Benjamin to a Christmas parade. He figured out pretty quickly that he had to be assertive with the kids next to him when gathering candy tossed to the curb.

He insisted on holding the bag; maybe he thought Grandpa would try to pilfer his treasure, which is likely.

He’s still a little leery of sitting on Santa’s lap, which is probably a good thing. At breakfast, he dug through all the plain, glazed doughnuts in the bowl to get to the iced doughnut on bottom. Little things like that just tickle me seeing how he has definite preferences and figures out on his own how to satisfy those preferences.

On the way to take him home, we listened to music with him shouting requests from the backseat. We alternated between the Scooby Doo theme song, Ghostbusters and the theme from Paw Patrol.

We took the family out to dinner. His parents order water for him because if they give him anything with flavor, he sucks it down and then doesn’t want to eat the food.

So, the doctor told them to give him water so he’ll eat better and put on some weight.

At the end of dinner, we were occupied getting his baby brother ready for the car and paying the check and such. Ben took that opportunity to stand on the chair and drink down any last tea and soda left in all the glasses on the table. Fortunately, it was all pretty watered down by then, but it was a little bit of flavor for him.

He’s a pretty good eater, but the food on my plate always seems to look better to him than his own food. Of course, Grandpa can’t say no. He’s not afraid to try new foods and is pretty decisive on second bites: Broccoli, yes, steak, not so much.

He’s pretty independent and wants to “read” the menu for himself and place his own order, which is just a ploy for him to flirt with the waitress.

His brother is only 2 months old, so he’s not saying much yet. Their parents will have their hands full when both boys are jabbering away. It will be fun to watch little Adam try to keep up with his older brother. The big question will be whether Grandpa can keep up. I wear out faster than Ben does.

Grandma teaches kindergarten, so she’s used to toddler pace. We took Ben to the school so he could visit her class. He walked right in, took a chair at a table with other kids and went right to work like he belonged there. At computer time, he hogged the keyboard and mouse and insisted on doing everything himself. I figure in a couple of years, he’ll be writing code.

If you have grandkids, I know yours are the brightest, cutest and funniest for you. That’s how it should be. Grandparents are a big part of any kid’s life and make great playmates. For one thing, we’re not above wearing funny hats, mussing up our hair or getting down on the floor to play. Getting back up — that can be a problem.

Grandparents and grandkids are good for each other. It keeps us young and useful, and they learn a lot. Mine learned how a bull sits.



© Copyright 2016 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Every kid may not be special to everyone, but each one should feel special to someone. That’s a grandparent’s job.

