Poremba: Our opinion is important, too

In the process of looking into that $1.50 a month for the police pension, I was told that we have been paying into that for years, and it was in our real estate taxes. Should have checked our bills better. That means me as well.

Another point to ponder: If you have 20 people showing up at the town meetings and the town wins basically on everything they want, look into the reasons why more people don’t show up. Could it be that the senior citizens can no longer drive at night due to eye problems or health problems?

So why not have the meetings in the daytime or find a way that you hear from all of us? This is important to us. We live here and probably longer than most of you.

Our word is important just as yours is, so please, let’s work together.

It's Christmas Day, and I am writing this column for everyone and hoping that all had a wonderful Christmas celebration.

I had some family and friends over. I was not able to make a dinner for them, so I called the Subway shop, and we had food from there.

The new year is about to arrive. I wish you all a healthy year, a prosperous year and a happy new year.

Ring in the new year with this yummy pie.



Pineapple fluff pie

One 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple. Do not drain.

One package instant lemon pudding.

One 8-ounce carton of Cool Whip.

One 9-inch graham cracker crust.

In a large glass bowl combine the pineapple with the liquid and the pudding. Beat until thick.

Fold in the Cool Whip. Spoon into crust. Refrigerate overnight.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.

