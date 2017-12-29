Rantoul snow routes to be in effect with snowfall of more than 2 inches

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s community snow routes will be activated today (Friday) if weather forecasts of 2 or more inches of snow are accurate.

Public Works Director Greazel Hazel said vehicles may not park or remain parked on designated streets. If vehicles are parked on the designated streets, the Rantoul

Police Department has authorization to tow the vehicles at the owners’ expense.

After the snowfall has stopped and all snow has been removed from the designated streets, vehicles may again park in these areas.

Hazel said weather conditions have “certainly added new challenges, but the PW staff has responded to these raw conditions. Fortunately, there has been nothing too extreme at this time.”

Hazel said the crew responded well to last weekend’s snow event and has been addressing a few frozen-water meters/services.

Also, personnel have followed up and repaired various village building heating system issues, and addressed a couple of frozen pipes and lines at the wastewater treatment plant.

Personnel continue to monitor the various utility systems and are preparing for the next snow event, Hazel said.



