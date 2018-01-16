State police warn of potentially slick roads

Illinois State Police troopers are advising several areas of the interstates, U.S. highways, and state highways
are beginning to glaze over due to blowing snow and freezing temperatures.
The wind is now west-northwest, which is causing both north-south roads and east-west roads to have the
potential to glaze over.
Some areas also have very low visibility due to white-out conditions.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.