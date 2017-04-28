State police warn of heavy rains; roadways may become flooded

PESOTUM — The National Weather Service has issued a forecast of heavy rain for the next several days.

Capt. Louis Kink, District 10 commender, is reminding motorists to be safe when traveling through areas experiencing flooding. Motorists are urged to reduce their speed, drive with caution and allow for extra time for travel. Excess water on the roadways can cause hazardous conditions.

The U.S. National Weather Service has posted a public service announcement video called “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” to remind motorists of the dangers of crossing flooded roads. The PSA video and other flood-related information can be found at http://tadd.weather.gov/.

Flooding-related driving tips:

• Check road conditions prior to trip. (The website and phone number to call are listed below.)

• Avoid driving through water that is over the roadway even if it seems shallow enough to pass through.

• Be aware of debris on the roadway caused by flooding both during the flood and after water has receded.

• If your car stalls, do not attempt to push it out; seek higher ground.

Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when approaching stationary authorized emergency vehicles with their lights activated on the roadways. Authorized emergency vehicles include police, fire, EMS and other emergency vehicles.

It is the law to proceed with due caution, change lanes if possible and reduce speed. Move over and slow down. The law also includes motorists sitting on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing.

Motorists should monitor the road conditions before driving and remember to keep emergency items inside the vehicle.

A complete list of road closures can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation website at www.gettingaroundillinois.com or by calling 1-800-452-4368.



