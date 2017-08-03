Interstate 74 to be temporarily closed near I-57

- Our Sites
CHAMPAIGN — Interstate 74 will have a temporarily road closure after 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 so that Comcast can remove overhead lines, according to Illinois State Police.
The road will be closed in both directions for 10-20 minutes. State police ask motorists to an alternate route at that time. Expect delays if you intend to use I-74 in that area.
Some possible alternate routes for those on I-57 wanting to go east on I-74 and those on I-74 East: take I-57 Exit 238 and travel east on Olympian to Prospect, take Prospect south to I-74 and re-enter I-74 East.
For those westbound on I-74, exit at Prospect Avenue (Exit 181), travel north on Prospect to Olympian Drive, take Olympian Drive west to I-57 and take I-57 south to return to I-74 West.
Also you may exit at Prospect Avenue and travel south to Bloomington Road, take Bloomington Road 7 miles west to Prairieview Road and re-enter I-74 west.
