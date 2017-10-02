County road conditions 'unreal'

THOMASBORO — Roads in northern Champaign County are presenting a challenge this morning for Champaign County highway crews.

“The northern part of the county is unreal,” said Tracy Wingler, highway department maintenance supervisor. “The worst are the east-west roads. There is a little blowing on the north-south roads.”

Officials urge extreme caution, especially in the wide open rural areas, as roads are both icy and snow covered.

Sheriff’s deputies handled an accident north of Mahomet about 8 a.m. where a driver slid off the road and hit a power pole.

Wingler said his crews started at 7 a.m. Friday. Winds of around 19 mph were blowing the snow that fell earlier this week across the highways.

“Hopefully, if the temperatures get up it will put a little bit of crust on this snow and it won’t be blowing so bad,” he said.

