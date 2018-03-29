Registration begins for e-cycling event

CHAMPAIGN — Registration for the twice-a-year electronics recycling event in Champaign County begins in a couple weeks.

“Like last year, residents can bring electronic devices, including two TVs per household and up to 10 electronic devices, which is things like computers, cell phones and cameras,” Courtney Kwong, Urbana’s recycling coordinator, said

Registration begins 8 a.m. April 9 at ecycle.simplybook.me for the May 19 event.

This is one of the few times to get rid of bulky CRT TVs.

Only the Best Buy in Champaign will accept CRT TVs (for a $25 fee), while Habitat for Humanity and Salt & Light only accept flat-screen TVs.

People will need to register for a 15-minute slot to drop off their electronics at Parkland College.

This system has helped reduce waiting times significantly.

“Because of the large turnout and traffic concerns, we had to do the registration system. Traffic at one point was two miles long,” Kwong said of previous recycling events. “Last year the average wait time was about 20 minutes.”

“Everything runs much smoother now,” said Nichole Millage, environmental sustainability specialist for Champaign. “Some residents only have to wait like five minutes.”

Registration is open to residents of communities that have provided funding for the event, including Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Pesotum, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, Thomasboro, Urbana and the nincorporated county.

Electronics recycling events used to be profitable for the companies running them, but now need government contributions.

There are several reasons for this, including that the statewide recycling program is funded by electronics manufacturers based in part on weight of electronics sold, and devices continue to get thinner and lighter.

There’s also increasingly less demand for recycled CRT TVs, especially since the glass contains lead and not many places will handle that.

