Rantoul loses power for about 2 hours

RANTOUL — Rantoul and some surrounding areas lost power for about two hours Thursday morning.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said two local 138-kilovolt transmission grid connections were lost in the Ameren/Rantoul 138-kilovolt/69-kilovoltsubstation at 7:22 a.m. There, a substation bus support failed, knocking out service to Rantoul and the service areas leading to Thomasboro, Gifford and Fisher.

Hazel said Ameren responded with system switching. Electric service was re-established to the Rantoul Industrial Park at 8:52 a.m.

“Local switching allowed service to Rantoul’s downtown areas to be restored at 9:19 a.m., and the southern portion of the community at 9:25 a.m.,” Hazel said.

