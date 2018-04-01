Portion of Rantoul lost power

RANTOUL — A portion of the village lost power Tuesday during the Arctic cold snap that has lingered for more than a week.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the outage occurred first in the industrial park area west of town and lasted about 50 minutes

He said an Ameren 69-kilovolt breaker serving the industrial park sensed a system problem but remained open.

“The breaker seemed to experience a reclosing issue, so the Rantoul transmission line was inspected by electric personnel to determine what may have initiated the problem, and then the necessary system switching was arranged,” Hazel said.

As the industrial customer area was being re-energized for a second transmission feed, personnel witnessed the complete arcing and failure of a lighting arrester. That action caused a momentary interruption of a larger portion of the community.

Hazel said the remains of the arrester were cleared, and service was restored.

Replacement of the damaged equipment will occur when the weather improves.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com